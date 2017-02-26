COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Feb. 27

Pinnacle Brass Concert

CONWAY — Pinnacle Brass, the resident brass quintet of the University of Central Arkansas, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at UCA’s Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. Pinnacle Brass is made up of four faculty members: Larry Jones on trumpet, Brent Shires on horn, Justin Cook on trombone and Gail Robertson on tuba. Stephen James, an instructor at Hendrix college and a student at UCA, will play the second trumpet part. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call the UCA College of Fine Arts and Communication at ‪(501) 450-3293 or visit www.uca.edu/cfac.

March 1

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — A First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling ‪(501) 327-4066 or ‪(501) 730-4106 by Monday.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers Support Group

PERRYVILLE — The first meeting of the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers Support Group will be at 1:30 p.m. at Perryville United Methodist Church, 123 Cross St. All caregivers in Perry and Conway counties are invited to the group. Priscilla Pittman, program coordinator for Alzheimer’s Arkansas in Little Rock, will be the guest. For more information, call Ida Rose, group facilitator, at (501) 208-3105. Missy Boliek and Lester Rose are co-facilitators.

March 2

Chili Bowl Fundraiser

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will have a Chili Bowl Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Tickets, at $40 each, include a handmade bowl chosen by the ticket-holder, chili and toppings, and a beverage. For tickets, call the center at (479) 968-2452. Raffle items will include a piece created by Arkansas Living Treasure Winston Taylor and a signed copy of The Idle Class, with an article featuring Winston. Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10, available at the Arts Center or from its board members until Tuesday.

March 2-4

Samuel Beckett’s Endgame

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Theatre program will present Samuel Beckett’s Endgame at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Black Box Theatre of the Snow Fine Arts Center. Kevin Browne, associate professor of theater, is the show’s director. Endgame is considered by many critics to be Beckett’s greatest single work. Seats will be limited, and free tickets are available at uca.edu/tickets.

March 4

Boy Scout Troop 444 25th-Anniversary Celebration

VILONIA — Boy Scout Troop 444 will host a 25th-anniversary celebration at 5 p.m. at Vilonia United Methodist Church, 1112 Main St. All current and former Scouts and leaders are invited. The cost is $7 for ages 9 and older, and $4 for ages 8 and younger. Send Paypal payments to viloniatroop444@gmail.com. For more information, call (501) 697-8222.

UCA Percussion Festival

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Percussion Club and the department of music will host the UCA Percussion Festival, starting at noon at the Snow Fine Arts Center. The event, which will feature concerts and master classes, is free and open to the public. Guests will include John Parks, Florida State professor of percussion; Keith Aleo, Interlochen Arts Academy director of percussion studies; and percussionist duo Tierra Fria — Connor Stevens and UCA alumnus Brant Blackard. All UCA percussion students will have a chance to work with the guest artists. For more information, contact Blake Tyson, UCA professor of percussion, at (501) 450-5236 or btyson@uca.edu.

ONGOING

Maumelle Newcomers Club $1,000 Scholarship

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Club is offering a $1,000 scholarship. Residents of Maumelle, as well as immediate family members of Newcomers Club members, are eligible to apply. Applicants must have at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average, not have a full scholarship and attend a four-year or two-year accredited educational institution or technical college. Graduate and part-time students are also eligible. For an application, visit the Maumelle Public Library, or call Amy Hatfield, scholarship chairwoman, at (630) 696-3330. Applications must be postmarked by April 19.

Russellville Artist Exhibit, Reception

RUSSELLVILLE — Russellville artist Jeannie Stone is the February featured artist at Lake Dardanelle State Park in Russellville. Her exhibit, A Call for Silence, will be on display in the Visitor Center for the month. The public is invited to meet the artist at a reception from noon to 2 p.m. today. Stone’s oil and watercolor paintings capture Arkansas scenes and still lifes that reflect the beauty of the state’s natural resources. For more information, call (479) 968-2452 or visit www.rivervalleyartscenter.org.

Student Competitive Art Exhibition, Reception

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ Baum Gallery will feature its annual Student Competitive Art Exhibition on Thursday through March 16. The opening reception for the exhibition will be at 4 p.m. Thursday. For more information, contact Brian Young, interim director of the Baum Gallery, at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.

Rotary Club Pork Butt Sale

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs will once again fire up the smoker and make the club’s 7- to 9-pound smoked pork butts, which will be ready for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. April 1. Proceeds from the event will fund college scholarships and other community projects. To place an order, call John Lyons, Rotary president, at (501) 691-9331, or contact any Heber Springs Rotarian.

Smartphone Photo Show

CONWAY — The Gallery at EM, 1100 Oak St., is hosting an art show featuring works from members of the Arkansas Mobile Phoneographers through March 8. ArkMoPhs is a Facebook/Instagram group that captures images with smartphones. The show represents the best smartphone photographs of Arkansas taken in 2016 by about 40 members. All pieces in the show are for sale. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 329-6253.

Featured Artist Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Brenda Morgan of Dardanelle is the featured artist for February in the gallery at the River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. Morgan has shown work in many fine-art shows over the years in Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as in shows of miniatures throughout the U.S. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-2452.

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for its Summer Adult Softball League from Monday through 5 p.m. March 10. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Recreation and Parks Department Office and online at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Master Gardener Training

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will offer a 40-hour training course on April 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25 at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office. The deadline to register is March 20. For more information or to request an application, call the Extension Service office at (479) 968-7098. For an online generic application, go to uaex.edu, and click on “yard and garden.”

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience

CONWAY — Join True Alisandre for a Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience (R.I.P.E) at 2 p.m. March 11 at the Faulkner County Library. R.I.P.E is a drumming event for people of all ages. Using hand drums, maracas, tambourines, claves, jars, sticks and the human voice, this experience allows simple rhythms to happen spontaneously. Everything participants need will be provided. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Chase Race and Paws

CONWAY — The 12th annual Chase Race and Paws, a nonprofit event, will begin at 7 a.m. March 11 in Simon Park on Front Street. All proceeds from the race will be donated to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for brain-trauma research and to Friends of the Conway Animal Shelter for the care and treatment of rescued animals. For more information, visit www.chaserace.info.

St. Patrick’s Day Craft for Kids

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will offer a St. Patrick’s Day craft session for kids at 10 a.m. March 11. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Mardi Gras Party for Teens

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will present a special Mardi Gras Party for teens at 1 p.m. March 11. Plenty of Mardi Gras-themed foods will be available, along with colorful beads. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs Area Chamber Ambassadors

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will meet from noon to 1 p.m. March 17 in the Training Room of Eagle Bank, 122 W. Main St. The group meets the third Friday of every month. For more information on the meeting or becoming an ambassador, call the chamber at (501) 362-2444.

Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — The next Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee meetings, which are open to the public, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 in Room 1 of the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane. All are encouraged to attend and take part in implementing the city’s five-year growth strategy. The active committees are Quality of Life and Place, Economic Development, Tourism Development, Education and Workforce, Marketing and Branding, and Funding and Finance. To volunteer for one of the committees, email director@heber-springs.com.

Arkansas Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament

DRASCO — The Arkansas Dream Center of Cleburne County will host its third annual Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Dream Center’s community service programs, March 25 at the Tannenbaum Golf Course, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per person, with teams flighted after play. The entry fee includes a cart and the green fee. Lunch will be served. There will be prizes for each flight and closest to the hole. For more information or to sign up for the tournament, call (501) 529-8913 or email littleredriver@gmail.com.

Munchin’ on Main

MORRILTON — Munchin’ on Main — a city market, kids activities and live music — will take place March 25. Market booths are available for $25. Five food trucks from Northwest Arkansas will set up on Railroad Avenue, adjacent to the Morrilton Depot Museum, for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and for dinner from 5-8 p.m., while supplies last. Live music featuring Matt Stell and other local artists will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, call Main Street Morrilton Director Sarah Croswell at (501) 404-8604 or follow Main Street Morrilton on Facebook.

ATU Alumni Association Day at the Races

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech University Alumni Association will host Tech Day at the Races 2017 on March 25 at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming in Hot Springs. Tickets, at $30 each, may be purchased at www.techties.atu.edu or reserved by calling (479) 968-0242 or emailing alumni@atu.edu. The deadline to RSVP is March 15. Tickets include a racing program and admittance to the Arkansas Room for the Winner’s Circle Buffet, which includes a deluxe carving station, various entrees, sides and desserts. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m.

Hoof It for Heifer

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — Hoof It for Heifer, a 20K trail run, will begin at 8 a.m. April 8 on the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Boy Scouts of America Trail in Petit Jean State Park. Proceeds will go to Heifer USA, a domestic program that empowers local food and farm entrepreneurs in Arkansas. More information and tickets are available at www.heifertrailrun.com.

