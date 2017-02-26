COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Feb. 27

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — The Cabot AARP chapter will meet at 6 p.m. for a potluck supper at the Cabot Senior Center, 600 N. Grant St. There will be a short business meeting, followed by guest speaker Mike Wheeler, Animal Services director for the Cabot Animal Shelter. A door prize will be given to the member who brings the most guests to the meeting.

March 2

The Royal Family Ball

CABOT — The Royal Family Ball, a Disney-themed fundraising event for the local nonprofit Glam Girls Club, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Cabot National Guard Armory, 103 Commercial Park Drive. Tickets, which range in price from $25 each to six for $125, are available at www.cabotggc.com.

March 3 – March 5

Introduction to Woodturning Class

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Introduction to Woodturning, a class taught by Thomas Dunn, will take place Friday through March 5 at the Arkansas Craft School. Dunn, an instructor at the school, teaches beginners the basic techniques of turning bowls and other objects. All materials and tools are provided. The class is limited to five in order to provide one-on-one instruction and support. For more information or to register, contact the Arkansas Craft School at arkcraftschool@gmail.com or register at www.arkansascraftschool.org.

March 4

Friends in Great Places Concert

BATESVILLE — Local musicians will gather for the ninth annual Friends in Great Places Concert at 7 p.m. in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Featured guests will include Danny Dozier, Pam Setser, Tim Crouch, Gary Rounds, Brad Apple, Kenny Loggains, Samuel Cobb and Irl Hess. Special guests will be Mary Parker and Chelsea Savage. Tickets, for $10 each, can be purchased at the Batesville Daily Guard, Centennial Bank, First Community Bank, UACCB and WRD Entertainment, or at the door. The concert is the main fundraiser for Kids’ College to provide partial scholarships for qualifying students.

Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozarka College Foundation will present its fifth annual Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show at 11 a.m. in the Stone Bank Student Commons Area at the college. The Ozark Folk Center Skillet Restaurant will provide a catered lunch, and local vendors will showcase their latest styles. A silent auction will include cheesecakes prepared by the Ozarka College Culinary Arts Department. Tickets, at $25 each, may be purchased at the college, Centennial Bank and First Service Bank or from foundation board members. Proceeds will benefit Ozarka College-Mountain View. For more information, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

ONGOING

Call to Artists

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council is seeking entries for the fifth annual National Juried Exhibition,which is open to artists 18 and older working in 2-D media. The deadline to submit entries is March 10, and the exhibition will run from April 25 to June 10. The juror is Dayton Castleman, a Rogers-based artist and manager of 21c Museum in Bentonville. Entries must be original works created within the past five years and not previously exhibited at the BAAC Gallery on Main. Artists may submit up to three images with an entry fee of $25 or $20 for BAAC members. Two more images may be submitted for $5 each. For more information, visit www.batesvilleareaartscouncil.org/5th-annual.

LPN Application Deadline

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College’s nursing department is accepting applications for the fall 2017 Licensed Practical Nursing program in Ash Flat, Melbourne and Mountain View. LPN applications will be accepted through April 1 for fall-semester admission. Students may apply by completing an Ozarka College online application for admissions and designating technical certificate, licensed practical nursing as the intended college major. For more information, call Ozarka College Admissions at (870) 368-2024 or the nursing department at (870) 368-2077.

Spring Folk School Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozark Folk Center State Park will hold classes in fine craftsmanship during the Spring Ozark Folk School, March 13-17, including knife making, broom making, leatherwork, soap making, weaving, candle making, letterpress printing, pottery, leatherwork, knitting, crocheting and spinning. The classes are for students ages 16 and older. The Cabins at Dry Creek in the park offer special rates for Ozark Folk School students staying more than five days. Visit www.ozarkfolkcenter.com for a complete list of classes, registration deadlines and fees, or call (870) 269-3851 for more information.

Rotary Club Pork Butt Sale

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs will once again fire up the smoker and make the club’s 7- to 9-pound smoked pork butts, which will be ready for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. April 1. Proceeds from the event will fund college scholarships and other community projects. To place an order, call John Lyons, Rotary president, at (501) 691-9331, or contact any Heber Springs Rotarian.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered through Adult Education at Ozarka College’s four locations. Classes will meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course

CABOT — The local AARP Chapter and First United Methodist Church of Cabot will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 8 at the church, 2003 S. Pine St. The instructors for the class will be Bertie and Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card or $20 for nonmembers. To register for the class, call Jean Davenport at (501) 843-5694.

Master Gardeners Information Event

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will host a Mingle With Master Gardeners event from 4:30-6 p.m. March 9 at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office, 105 W. B St. The event will offer an opportunity for the public to meet and visit with Pope County Master Gardeners, learn more about the group and its volunteer work in Pope County and, if interested, sign up to take Master Gardener training in April. For more information, call (479) 968-7098.

The Freemans in Concert

SEARCY — The Freemans of Hendersonville, Tennessee, will minister with a concert at 7 p.m. March 10 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1508 W. Center Ave. Admission is free, but an offering will be received. For more information, contact Pastor Max Sharp at (501) 827-1814.

Culinary Arts Students Showcase Dinner

MELBOURNE — The Ozarka College’s Culinary Arts program will host a student showcase dinner March 10 in the Student Services Center at Ozarka College. Dinner seating will take place from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, and the menu will feature a three-course meal, including a beverage, and will allow guests to select from a limited menu. Reservations are required by March 6 by contacting chef Alden Griffus at (870) 368-2073 or alden.griffus@ozarka.edu.

Stronger Families Workshop

CABOT — A Stronger Families Workshop will be presented March 10 and 11 at the Cabot Church of Christ, 500 N. Second St., by Trey and Lea Morgan of Trey and Lea’s Stronger Marriage Workshops in Childress, Texas. They will share ways to navigate marriage, parenting, money and more to give families the opportunity to stop surviving and start enjoying each other through the chaos of everyday life. The event is free, and child care will be provided. For more information or to register, visit cabotchurch.com/strongerfamilies or call the church at (501) 843-5688.

Almost Pi Day 5K

CABOT — Cabot High School’s chapter of Mu Alpha Theta will host an Almost Pi Day 5K at 8 a.m. March 11 at Panther Stadium. Proceeds from the event will go to the Mu Alpha Theta college scholarship fund for local members and to offset expenses for members traveling to the national convention and competition in Buffalo, New York, in July. Registration fees prior to the race are $20 for adults, $15 for students and children, and $15 for teams of five or more. For more information, call (501) 515-4086 or email maocabot@gmail.com.

Bootlegger Daze

CALICO ROCK — The Calico Rock Museum & Visitor Center will present the annual Bootlegger Daze from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11 along historic Main Street to commemorate the 1974 film The Bootleggers, which was filmed in and around Calico Rock. The celebration will include a reunion of those who played a part in the movie. The jail that was used in the movie will be dedicated in a ceremony at 11 a.m. The day will include food vendors, citizens’ arrests, a showing of The Bootleggers at 1 p.m. in the museum for $1, and the Moonshine Band playing along Main Street. For more information, call the museum at (870) 297-6100 or visit www.calicorockmuseum.com.

Sharae Jones Memorial 5K Run/Walk

JACKSONVILLE — In memory of Sharae Jones, a victim of domestic violence, the Sharae Jones Memorial 5K Run/Walk will begin at 10 a.m. March 11 at McArthur Church, 3501 John Harden Drive. For more information, call (501) 982-1136.

Governor’s Arts Awards Ceremony

LITTLE ROCK — Freda Cruse Hardison of Mountain View will receive the Folklife Award during the Arkansas Arts Council’s Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony and luncheon, set for 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 14 at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. The public is invited. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased by contacting Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov or (501) 324-9767 by March 3.

Microsoft Excel Training

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community and Technical Education Department and Rhonda Williams Byrd will offer a series of three one-day workshops in Microsoft Excel. Level 1, on March 14, will focus on the basics of Excel. Level 2, on March 28, will cover large workbooks with multiple worksheets, 3-D formulas and more. Level 3, on April 11, will cover how to use Excel for a variety of problem-solving tasks. All classes will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 222 of the UACCB Main Campus building. The cost is $69 each. For more information or to register, email communityed@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

USDA Commodities Distribution

JACKSONVILLE — The Central Arkansas Development Corp. will distribute U. S. Department of Agriculture commodities at 9 a.m. March 16 at Building a Better Life Mentor, 1924A W. Main St. The items may include applesauce, beef stew, black-eyed peas, canned carrots, corn flakes, concentrated cranberry juice, fruit mix, green beans, peanut butter, peas, dry pinto beans, potato flakes, raisins, refried beans, UHT milk and vegetable soup. For more information, call Evelyn Reed at (501) 778-1133.

Heber Springs Area Chamber Ambassadors

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will meet from noon to 1 p.m. March 17 in the Training Room of Eagle Bank, 122 W. Main St. The group meets the third Friday of every month. For more information on the meeting or becoming an ambassador, call the chamber at (501) 362-2444.

Celebrity Golf Tournament

JACKSONVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville, in partnership with the McDonald Association Collective Collaboration, will host the first Your Start … Our Future Celebrity Golf Tournament on March 17 at Southern Oaks Country Club, 701 Foxwood Drive. The four-man scramble will begin at 11:15 a.m., with a break for lunch at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $150 per person or $600 per team and includes a round of golf, lunch, a golf cart, a team photo and a swag bag. The entry deadline is March 10. For more information, call Laconda Watson at (501) 982-4316 or Dominique McGrudder at (501) 773-0917.

Grief & Loss Support Group

JACKSONVILLE — The Caring Hearts Grief & Loss Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. March 18 at the Christian Church of Jacksonville, 200 E. Martin near First Street. For those who do not wish to participate in group meetings, individual sessions can be scheduled. For more information, contact Steve Summers at (870) 710-1508.

Safe Sitter Course for Young Teens

BATESVILLE — White River Medical Center will offer a Safe Sitter Course for Young Teens from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 20 and 21 in the WRMC Collier Annex Education Room. The course is a life and safety training program for sixth- through eighth-graders, who learn how to prevent injuries and handle emergencies when home alone, watching younger siblings or baby-sitting. There is a $25 fee for the course. The preregistration deadline is March 17. For more information, contact Toi McMullin at (870) 262-6555 or tmcmullin@wrmc.com.

Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — The next Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee meetings, which are open to the public, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 in Room 1 of the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane. All are encouraged to attend and take part in implementing the city’s five-year growth strategy. The active committees are Quality of Life and Place, Economic Development, Tourism Development, Education and Workforce, Marketing and Branding, and Funding and Finance. To volunteer for a committee, email director@heber-springs.com.

Arkansas Run for the Fallen

BEEBE — The sixth annual Arkansas Run for the Fallen, a 146-mile run to honor every Arkansas service member who has died while serving on active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, will take place March 24-26. The run will begin in Ozark and end on the steps of the state Capitol in Little Rock. The public is invited to join members of the core team for the final 5K. For more information, visit www.arkansasrunforthefallen.org.

Arkansas Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament

DRASCO — The Arkansas Dream Center of Cleburne County will host its third annual Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Dream Center’s community service programs, March 25 at the Tannenbaum Golf Course, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per person, with teams flighted after play. The entry fee includes a cart and the green fee. Lunch will be served. There will be prizes for each flight and closest to the hole. For more information or to sign up for the tournament, call (501) 529-8913 or email littleredriver@gmail.com.

