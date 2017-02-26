COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Feb. 27

Small Business Startup Summit

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a Small Business Startup Summit from 3-6:30 p.m. at College of the Ouachitas. The free workshops will be Starting a Business in Arkansas and How to Write a Business Plan. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184.

Free Walk-in Heart Screening

BENTON — To participate in American Heart Month, Saline Memorial Hospital, 1 Medical Park Drive, is offering free screening and prevention days to protect people from heart disease and increase awareness of its effects. The last event, which will take place in the hospital’s main lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, will include blood-pressure and cholesterol screenings and a consultation with cardiologist Dr. Jeffrey Stewart. For more information, visit www.salinememorial.org or call (501) 776-6746.

Percussion Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will host percussionist Richard Henson Jr. in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Feb. 27 and March 2 – March 4

Playboy of the Western World

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Theatre will present Playboy of the Western World at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday in Arkansas Hall. All seats are reserved. Admission is $8 per person, or free for students. For more information, call (870) 230-5291.

Feb. 28

Jazz Band Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Department of Music will present a concert featuring the Ouachita Sounds vocal ensemble and the OBU Jazz Band at 8 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5137.

International Food Festival

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s International Club and the Daniel and Betty Jo Grant Center for International Education will host the 2017 International Food Festival at 5:30 p.m. in the Walker Conference Center. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door. For more information, call (870) 245-5197.

March 1

Art Exhibit Reception

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present a reception for an art exhibition titled Nasty Woman from 2-4 p.m. in HSU’s Russell Fine Arts Gallery. The exhibit will feature the works of 32 female artists in conjunction with women’s history month. For more information, call (870) 230-5348.

Women’s Welcome Club Business/Luncheon Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club Business/Luncheon Meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. The speaker will be Vic Stauffer, announcer at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming. The cost of the luncheon is $20 per person. For more information, call (501) 339-1899.

Men’s Village Garden Club Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Men’s Village Garden Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Village United Methodist Church, 200 Carmona Road. Janet Carson will present New Plants for Residential Landscapes. For more information, visit mensvillagegardenclub.com.

March 2

International Food Bazaar

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University’s International Student Association will present its annual Food Bazaar at 5 p.m. in the Garrison Center Grand Ballroom. International students will prepare dishes from their home countries to serve during the event and present cultural performances. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, $5 for children and $25 for a family of four. For more information, call (870) 230-5265.

Pianist Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Division of Music will host pianist Cole Burger in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5128.

Village Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center. The program, Researching Scots-Irish Ancestors, will be presented by Barbara Pinkney. For more information, call (501) 915-8446.

Arkadelphia Chamber Annual Banquet

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet at 6 p.m. in the Walker Conference Center at Ouachita Baptist University. Fitzgerald Hill, executive director of Arkansas Baptist College’s Scott Ford Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development, will be the keynote speaker. Various chamber awards will be presented, and the public is invited to attend. Tickets are $40 each or $350 for a table. For reservations, call the chamber at (870) 246-5542.

March 3

Have a HeART for Art Competition

HOT SPRINGS — The ninth annual Have a HeART for Art competition will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Emergent Arts Building. For more information, visit heart.org.

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Upcoming

Women Run Arkansas Clinic

BENTON/BRYANT — Beginning March 7, the free 10-week Saline County Women Run Arkansas Clinic will meet on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, alternating between Benton and Bryant locations. The clinic is open to women of all levels of physical fitness, who will be divided into groups based on their goals. The clinic will culminate in a graduation 5K in Conway. To enroll in the free program, visit www.womenrunarkansas.net. For more information, email clinic director Jayme Butts-Hall at jayme.leigh.butts@gmail.com.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.