GAC roundups

GAC MEN

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 96, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 88

CJ Elkins scored 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor and 10-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line to lead Southern Arkansas (13-15, 11-11 Great American Conference) over Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee, Okla.

KJ Collins had 12 points for Southern Arkansas and De'sean Dockery added 10. Chandler Rickey scored a game-high 42 points on 17-of-22 shooting from the floor in the loss for Oklahoma Baptist (7-19, 4-18 GAC), while Steven Green had 17.

HENDERSON STATE 97,

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 91

DJ Franklin scored a career-high 20 points and Kaylon Tappin added 20 more as Henderson State held off Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday at the Pioneer Cellular Events Center in Weatherford, Okla.

The Reddies (16-12, 11-11 GAC) pulled away in the second half, leading 78-60 with 11:25 left, but the Bulldogs (6-22, 3-19 GAC) used a 22-6 run over the next six minutes to cut the lead to 84-82 with 4:55 remaining. A three-pointer by Devin Pugh cut the Reddies' lead to 92-89 with 44 seconds left, but a Chris Hawkins layup and free throws from Kevin Kozan and Brad Naim down the stretch iced the game for Henderson State.

NW OKLAHOMA STATE 112, OUACHITA BAPTIST 86

Northwestern Oklahoma State shot 72 percent (18 of 25) from the floor, including 12 of 15 three-pointers, in the first half to get a victory over Ouachita Baptist at Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva, Okla.

Adrian Motley scored 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor to lead Northwestern (12-15, 8-14 GAC). Justin McCleary led Ouachita Baptist (13-13, 11-11 GAC) with 19 points.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 93, HARDING 72

Great American Conference scoring leader Braxton Reeves scored 32 points to lead East Central (Okla.) (21-7, 17-5 GAC) to a victory over Harding (14-12, 11-11 GAC) at the Kerr Activites Center in Ada, Okla.

Tim Wagner led Harding with 20 points, and Stefan Andelkovic made 4 three-pointers and finished with 18.

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 89, ARKANSAS TECH 81

Montrell Williams scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Justin Graham added 18 points, but Arkansas Tech couldn't overcome timely three-point shooting from Southeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena in Durant, Okla.

Grant Prusator and Alex Brown finished with 12 points each for the Wonder Boys (20-6, 16-6 GAC). Anton Cook scored a game-high 29 points in the victory for Southeastern (12-16, 8-14 GAC).

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 83, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 81

A three-pointer by Deshon Portley with six seconds left gave Southern Nazarene a victory over Arkansas-Monticello at the Sawyer Center in Bethany, Okla.

The Boll Weevils (21-5, 17-5 GAC) had four players score 10 or more points, led by Vicktor Arnick's 26, but Portley scored a game-high 36 on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor to lead the Savage Storm (18-10, 15-7 GAC).

GAC WOMEN

HARDING 61,

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 49

Caroline Hogue scored 20 points and Harding (23-3, 20-1 Great American Conference) held East Central (Okla.) to 20 second-half points to earn its 10th consecutive victory Saturday at the Kerr Activities Center in Ada, Okla.

A'ndrea Haney scored 13 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 assists. East Central (13-13, 12-10 GAC) made only nine second-half shots.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 74, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 71

Southern Arkansas (6-20, 4-18 GAC) led 44-28 at halftime, but the Lady Muleriders had to withstand a second-half rally by Oklahoma Baptist (9-19, 6-16 GAC) to get a victory in Shawnee, Okla.

Kimberly Crown led Southern Arkansas with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, while Aaliyah Holmes had 17.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 81, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 68

Ayesha Wahid scored 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor for the University of Arkansas-Monticello (11-15, 8-12 GAC) in a loss to Southern Nazarene (13-13, 10-12 GAC) at the Sawyer Center in Bethany, Okla.

Nelsha Peterson scored 19 points for Arkansas-Monticello, while Brittnee Broadway added 14. Abby Boyd scored a game-high 21 points to lead Southern Nazarene.

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 71, ARKANSAS TECH 63

Southeastern Oklahoma State (17-9, 15-7 GAC) used key free-throw shooting to earn a victory over Arkansas Tech (20-6, 16-6) at Bloomer Sullivan Arena in Durant, Okla.

Anissa Pounds scored a game-high 22 points in the loss for Arkansas Tech, while Kelsey McClure added 11. Katie Webb led Southeastern Oklahoma with 19 points.

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 80, HENDERSON STATE 69

Henderson State got 18 points and 7 rebounds from Pink Jones and had three other players score 10 or more points, but Southwestern Oklahoma State (19-9, 15-7 GAC) used a big fourth-quarter run to defeat the Reddies at the Pioneer Cellular Events Center in Weatherford, Okla.

Hailey Estes had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Reddies (8-20, 8-14), while Brittany Branum scored 12 points and Blu Jones chipped in 11.

NW OKLAHOMA STATE 72, OUACHITA BAPTIST 71

Chasidee Owens and Shakyla Begnaud scored 14 points each for Ouachita Baptist (12-16, 9-13 GAC), but it wasn't enough as the Tigers lost to Northwestern Oklahoma State (9-19, 6-16 GAC) at Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva, Okla.

Kalea King scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Rangers.

Sports on 02/26/2017