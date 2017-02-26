Tax isn't for fairness

I see where our state Republican elected officials are in favor of charging state sales tax on items bought online. This is definitely not a page from the true Republican concept of limited government and limited governing, especially in regards to taxation of the common person.

Supporters of this tax have used the "mom and pop" argument to back their claims. I have not heard anyone argue; what if "mom and pop" do not sell what you want and you buy an item in the international marketplace (which is probably true for most online purchases)? In that case, the state will still tax you because that is a major function of the state; and screw the individual and how he/she might benefit from an online purchase.

I believe the only reason that government officials are backing this tax is for the enrichment of government coffers. It is not for fairness in the marketplace.

I believe that Wal-Mart has been accused of being instrumental in the decline of mom-and-pop stores and in the decline of many small-town centers. Now they are using this argument to back the tax. Hypocrites!

PAUL CHRIST

Harrison

Compromised nation

Rachel Maddow (MSNBC), Fareed Zakaria (CNN) and George F. Will (fired from Fox) all have characterized our current president as incompetent and corrupt. Senator Bernie Sanders has called him a pathological liar.

Some of us think that he has already committed more insults to our democracy than Richard Nixon did. In fact, we think that the ongoing investigations will show that he has compromised the security of our country. Is our country incapable of admitting its mistake and beginning the process of impeachment?

BILL RHODES

Mountain Home

Just call it all a wash

I think Donald Trump' s "fake news media" and John Brummett's "preposterous second-place president" are equally childish; equally tiresome.

STEPHEN HOFFMAN

Little Rock

Thoughts on opinion

Following are some thoughts triggered by items read on Thursday's op-ed page:

John Brummett, prominent political pundit, permanently perturbed by our "preposterous second-place president" (assuming one ignores the electoral college), created an entire column out of the president's recent contention that purveyors of "fake news" are enemies of the people. I won't try to defend Mr. Trump's frequent ill-chosen expressions, but I wonder if Mr. Brummett thinks that publishing anything other than honest, straight news can be classified as friendly to the people. While I agree with Veronique Odekirk's point that only people's actions, not their very existence, are illegal, I would contend that the expression "illegal aliens" is merely shorthand for "aliens in this country illegally," so doesn't necessarily denigrate their humanity (particularly if that condition is easily remedied with issuance of a "green card," making their presence legal). Earl Kennedy laments the paucity of published letters of support for President Donald Trump and speculates that Arkansas Democrat-Gazette letter-selectors are mostly anti-Trump. Regardless of political leanings of those selecting letters to be published, I suspect that received quantities of caustic letters about any person or issue will nearly always exceed the number of those containing favorable comment, for it is simply human nature to quietly accept that which we like, but burst into criticism of that which we don't.

Finally, I appreciate John McPherson's letter about the distinction between guilt and shame--and the potential for forgiven guilt through the grace of our Lord.

KEN MILLER

Little Rock

They, we must do job

During the town-hall meeting for the people of Arkansas in Springdale last week, Sen. Tom Cotton wasn't clear about many things, but it seems he was clear about the fact that he represents the voters that elected him and not the rest of us. He assumes that those voters also support the president's agenda of weakening protections for people and the planet, and as our senator he will continue to rubber-stamp Donald Trump's nominees. Representative Steve Womack said much the same at his meeting in West Fork on Tuesday.

I believe the intelligence and thoughtfulness of most all of the questions was outstanding, and the response unmistakable. We were passionate, loud, and there were demonstrations. He may dismiss the concerns of the overwhelming majority of us there, but he won't soon forget us, and that is crucial. Call, email, post and write your national, state and local leaders so that they don't forget us. Sen. John Boozman and so many others chose not to face their constituents during this recess. We must insist that they do. They must do their job.

I wasn't able to ask my question, but I will continue to attend their meetings (if they are brave enough to have them) and I will be carrying my last three income-tax returns. It's government by the people, people. Let's do our job.

MARK EASTBURN

Eureka Springs

A lack of civics grasp

I believe Rep. Bruce Cozart's concern of the lack of knowledge that Americans, and especially young Americans, have concerning American history and government is well-founded. In fact, it is downright appalling to many of us older citizens who realize the great freedoms that we have in this country and have freely and proudly given much to preserve those freedoms.

However, would Mr. Cozart consider an amendment that would require anyone running for public office to pass that same test he proposes that students must pass before they can graduate from high school? Many of the proposals from those elected politicians show a total lack of knowledge and understanding of our Constitution and history.

The old goose and gander proposal.

PAUL HANSEN

Sherwood

A Democrat's prayer

The prayer of an old blue-dog Democrat: Lord, the Republicans have stolen two elections in my lifetime, but this time they got exactly what they deserve--a rogue administration that will bring our country down without your help.

As for me, I will not line up and go meekly to the chamber, but expire on the field of battle. Praise be to the God of love. Amen!

WILLIAM H. BROWNING SR.

White Hall

