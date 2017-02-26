Nine streams are tops for late-winter smallmouth bass

Mention smallmouth bass fishing, and many anglers think of the world-famous fishing available in Canada, the Great Lakes region and the Northern states. Natural State anglers don’t have to travel north to enjoy superb smallmouth fishing, though.

Arkansas’ Ozark and Ouachita

mountains are laced with hundreds of miles of clear, cool streams where anglers can indulge in blue-ribbon smallmouth action.

The biggest problem “bronzeback” fans face is deciding which section of which stream to fish. To help in that respect, we’ve compiled the following information on nine mountain smallmouth streams. Each offers superb scenery and quality smallmouth fishing.

Ozark Mountain Streams

Big Piney Creek

Fishermen look at the Big Piney’s cool, clear water and rocky cover and come to one conclusion — smallmouth bass. “Brownies” are abundant, with good fishing year-round. The section from Arkansas 123 to Treat (Forest Road 1802) lies entirely within Johnson County northeast of Clarksville and covers about 8 miles. The water upstream is fast and sometimes difficult to navigate, but on this stretch, the stream’s pace slackens to allow casual fishing. Skittering a jig-and-pig across the bottom near structure and cover is a good way to nab smallmouths.

Buffalo National River

The Buffalo, our country’ first national river, is Arkansas’ best-known smallmouth stream. In late winter, anglers can enjoy a relaxing float through gorgeous canyons with sky-high bluffs. Most smallmouths are welterweights, a pound or less, but there are plenty to be caught. One of many good sections for float-fishing is the 10-mile Arkansas 7

to Arkansas 123 stretch, with accesses at Carver and Hasty in Newton County. Another good stretch farther downstream covers 7.5 miles between Buffalo Point and Rush in southeastern Marion County. The scenery astounds, smallmouth fishing excels, and the trip is short and safe, perfect for families.

Crooked Creek

Crooked Creek originates in Newton County and flows 80 miles to the White River, passing Harrison, Pyatt and Yellville on the way. This scenic stream has received national acclaim for its excellent smallmouth fishing, and the creek’s reputation is well-deserved. On one of the most popular floats, between Kelly’s Slab and Yellville, 2- to 3-pounders are fairly common. The put-in point for this half-day float is 1 mile west of Yellville at the low-water bridge known locally as Kelly’s Slab. The trip concludes on the east side of Arkansas 14 at Yellville

City Park.

Eleven Point River

The Eleven Point River enters northeast Arkansas from Missouri and courses 40 miles southward before merging with the Spring River. Floating can be tough because of stream obstructions

in places, but it’s worth trying. One- to 2-pound smallmouths are abundant, with bigger specimens possible. One haven for outsized brownies is the 9-mile stretch from the Arkansas 93 bridge at Dalton (Randolph County) to the Arkansas 90 access east of Ravenden Springs.

Spring River

The upper reaches of the Spring River near Mammoth Spring on the Arkansas/Missouri border are well-known for producing giant trout, but many anglers are unaware of the blue-ribbon smallmouth action to be had downstream. Anglers can put in at Many Islands Camp west of U.S. 63 between Hardy and Mammoth Spring (Fulton County) and float 8 miles to Hardy Beach, a public park below the U.S. 62/167 bridge, to sample some of the best action.

Strawberry River

The Strawberry in north-central Arkansas is a friendly river good for family fishing excursions. The upper third is generally too low for good floating, but the 10-mile section between the U.S. 167 crossing north of Evening Shade (Sharp County) and the low-water bridge 2 miles north off Arkansas 56 usually has enough water for a good fishing float with plenty of smallmouths and bonus spotted bass, too.

Ouachita Mountain Streams

Caddo River

The Caddo River begins life as a trickle of water in Montgomery County, but the section above Norman is only floatable following extended periods of rainfall. After the river passes Black Springs, then Norman, it continues more than 27 miles, skirting the west Arkansas towns of Caddo Gap, Glenwood and Amity before entering the headwaters of DeGray Lake. The entire river is bristling with bronzebacks, but the 6-mile float from Caddo Gap to Glenwood is especially popular with smallmouth anglers. “Brownies” are fat here, averaging a pound, and you may catch and release dozens, including some 3- to 5-pounders. Launch at the low-water bridge west of Arkansas 8 in Caddo Gap. Take out beneath the U.S. 70 bridge at Glenwood. In between, you’ll encounter small rapids, long gravel bars and plenty of good smallmouth fishing around boulders and fallen treetops. Bait choices run the gamut from live crayfish to willow-leaf

spinnerbaits.

Ouachita River

Smallmouth fishing is excellent on the Ouachita River above Lake Ouachita. One section for exhilarating action is the float from Oden to the Rocky Shoals Campground that serves up fast-paced action for bronzebacks up to 3 and 4 pounds. Put in early and take out late to get the most from this scenic 10-mile float. The put-in point is the Arkansas 379 bridge just south of Oden. The campground takeout is at the U.S. 270 crossing.

The water here is clear, cool and fast-flowing, and there’s a good mix of long, deep pools and rapids. There are lots of big rocks, deep runs under steep banks and downed timber offering shade, food and protection from the current. That’s where you find smallmouths. Most local smallmouth anglers prefer to use live baits, particularly live crayfish and minnows. However, any artificial designed to imitate the smallmouth’s natural prey will usually prove productive. Plastic worms and salamanders, crayfish- and minnow-imitation crankbaits, and the pork-frog/jig combination are all worth trying.

Saline River

Several stretches of the Saline River offer good smallmouth fishing, but the best for a one-day float is from Benton’s Lyle Park (on Arkansas 5 at the north edge of town) to the Interstate 30 access (off the eastbound access road at exit 116). Using enticements such as small jig/spinner combos, tiny crawfish crankbaits and live baits such as night crawlers and small crawfish, you can expect to catch a mixed bag of smallmouths and spotted bass, with most smallies weighing 1 to 2 pounds. The distance is only 3 miles, but if you fish the pools thoroughly, it’s a nice four- to five-hour trip with a short shuttle.

A final note

When visiting these streams, please remember your responsibilities as an ethical angler. Obey fishing laws. Carry out all trash. Avoid trespassing on private land adjacent to the streams. Leave no signs of your visits.

Arkansas’ mountain smallmouth streams are special. They always have been, and always will be — we hope. Please do your part to keep them that way.

For Arkansas licensing information and bass-fishing regulations, obtain a copy of the current Fishing Guidebook available from the

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and license dealers statewide. A copy is also posted at www.agfc.com.

For river maps and a guide to outfitters providing canoe rentals and guided fishing, visit www.arkansas.com and click on Outdoors, then Canoeing, Rafting and Kayaking.