OIL AND GAS REPORT

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued 0 drilling permits, 0 well completions and 5 well recompletions. By county, they were:

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

LOGAN -- Camterra Resources Inc. of Marshall for Chismville GU No. 1 14-8, 24-hr. prod. 135 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,785 ft., perf. 1,574-4,901 OA ft. Loc. 1,400 ft. FSL & 1,500 ft. FWL of Sec. 8-6N-27W. Recompletion done Dec. 7, 2016.

Camterra Resources Inc. for Phillips GU No. 8-20, 24-hr. prod. 250 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,150 ft., perf. 1995-2,942 OA ft. Loc. 990 ft. FSL & 2,080 ft. FWL of Sec. 20-6N-28W. Recompletion done Nov. 23, 2016.

Camterra Resources Inc. for Reveley B No. 8-14, 24-hr. prod. 150 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,100 ft., perf. 3,134-3,373 OA ft. Loc. 1,980 ft. FNL & 1,980 ft. FEL of Sec. 14-6N-28W. Recompletion done Nov. 23, 2016.

Camterra Resources Inc. for Sterling Burton No. 6-12, 24-hr. prod. 400 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,700 ft., perf. 4,382-5,634 OA ft. Loc. 1,300 ft. FSL & 2,100 ft. FWL of Sec. 12-6N-28W. Recompletion done Nov. 23, 2016.

Camterra Resources Inc. for Tanner No. 5-15, 24-hr. prod. 160 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,850 ft., perf. 2,638-3,057 OA ft. Loc. 2,070 ft. FNL & 1,320 ft. FWL of Sec. 15-6N-28W. Recompletion done Dec. 8, 2016.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

SundayMonday Business on 02/26/2017