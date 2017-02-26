PB crash kills girl, hurts 5 other teens

A 14-year-old was killed and five other teenagers were injured when the vehicle they were in overturned in Pine Bluff early Saturday morning, Arkansas State Police reported.

At 2:16 a.m., Pine Bluff police were notified of the crash in the 4400 block of South Olive Street. A 2010 Mercury that had been traveling north on Olive Street at a high rate of speed left the roadway and flipped over several times, according to information from the state police and the Pine Bluff Police Department.

One person was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, Pine Bluff police said in a news release. A preliminary accident report from the state police identified the person killed as a 14-year-old female passenger.

The report said a 17-year-old boy, who was driving the car, was injured. Also hurt were four passengers: another 17-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old Napoleon Strong of Pine Bluff. The minors involved in the accident were not named, in accordance with state police policy.

All of the injured were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff for treatment. Pine Bluff police said there was no information on their conditions Saturday and that more information would be released once an investigation is completed.

State police reported that the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

On Friday, another single-vehicle crash killed a Viola man in Fulton County, state police reported.

Jearl Ford, 85, was driving south on Arkansas 223 in a 1994 Dodge. At 2:45 p.m., about 5 miles north of U.S. 62, the Dodge left the roadway and struck a culvert, killing Ford, according to the report.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

Metro on 02/26/2017