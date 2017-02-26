Plum sets record for career scoring
By The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Kelsey Plum surpassed Jackie Stiles to become the NCAA’s alltime scoring leader with a career-best 57 points in the final regular season game of her career, leading No. 11 Washington past Utah 84-77 on Saturday.
Plum hit 19 of 28 shots and was 13 of 16 at the free-throw line, surpassing Stiles’ mark of 3,393 points midway through the fourth quarter. Plum tied the mark with a hesitation drive and scoop over the outstretched arm of Utah center Emily Potter with 4:57 left in the game. After a Utah basket and a timeout, Plum hit a runner from just outside the lane with 4:06 remaining to move past Stiles on the all-time list. Plum now has 3,397 career points.
The expectation was Plum would likely break the record next week during the Pac-12 tournament. Instead she gave a memorable exclamation to her career at Washington, setting school and Pac-12 single game records as well. She fell three points shy of the NCAA single-game scoring record.
Plum is coached by Greenwood native Mike Neighbors, who recruited her as an assistant at Washington before taking over as head coach in 2013.
