Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded 01/23/2017 through 01/27/2017:

AA Development At Midtown Inc. to Arkansas Specialty Partners LLC, All Blks 3 & 4, Perry Heights, $2,500,000.

Benton D. Brandon III to James D. and Victoria A. Holloway, L61 B83, Chenal Valley, $655,000.

Suzanne L. Bradshaw and The Suzanne Lindsay Bradshaw Revocable Trust to William D. and Mary B. Cavin, L6 B3, Chenal Valley, $625,000.

Sharon Smith to Johan E. and Juanita J. Adineh-Kharat, 5105, 5101, 5009, 5005, 5001, 4909 & 4905 Walnut St, North Little Rock, Ls13-19 B5, Pike View, $600,000.

Dillon Group Inc. to Daniel W. and Glenda L. Watson, L7 B105, Chenal Valley, $587,543.

Daniel W. and Glenda L. Watson to Sharon and Rebecca Pulla, 44 Duclair Court, Little Rock, L22 B3, Chenal Valley, $395,000.

David W. and Phyllis J. Huffman to Ronald C. and Gwendolyn J. Ponds, 103 Mohawk Drive, Maumelle, L75, Osage Falls, $380,000.

Graham Smith Construction LLC to Daryl E. Coker and The Daryl E. Coker Trust, L21 B3, Wildwood Ridge Phase II, $370,000.

Barry McDaniel and Barbara Graves and The McDaniel-Graves Family Revocable Trust to Thomas C. and Lillian Wittenberg, L10 B22, Pleasant Valley, $340,000.

Laurie P. Lowe to Robert M. Althoff, L58, Cliffewood, $339,000.

Brooks R. and Sarah E. Harrington to Lawrence D. and Deborah L. Grubb, 2019 Wellington Woods Drive, Little Rock, L21 B11, Villages Of Wellington, $332,000.

Bennett and Sarah Forrest to Rachel Freyman, 2908 Sweetgrass Drive, Little Rock, L3 B21, Woodlands Edge, $329,950.

Ann G. Trieschmann to Barbara M. Daugherty, 70 Chevaux Circle, Little Rock, L17 B3, Chevaux Court Phase 4, $325,000.

Gary M. and Karen K. Fortner to Donald G. Edwards and Robin K. DeHaven, 18 Chevaux Circle, Little Rock, L5 B2, Chevaux Court Phase 2, $324,000.

HAPO LLC to William A. Hudgens, 11551 Crystal Bay Circle, North Little Rock, L17, Riverbend On The Arkansas Replat- Riverview Luxury Townhomes, $319,000.

Williamson Remodeling & Construction Inc. to Matthew C. and Cimone R. Heisel, 8817 Johnson Drive, Sherwood, L21 B4, Creekside, $315,000.

Domenic and Barbara R. Sarnataro to 5323 Country Club Blvd LLC, 1 Overlook Drive, Little Rock, L94, Overlook Park, $305,000.

Menco Construction LLC to Ryan M. and Amanda Griffiths, 2508 Walker Creek Drive, Sherwood, L26 B5, Creekside, $299,800.

Brandon and Kelly Hines to Brennan C. and Keri Warren Norris, 7 Cedar Cove, Maumelle, L26 B2, Ridgeview Phase I, $295,000.

Tina D. Dworkin to David C. and Andrea L. Angel, 2015 Beckenham Cove, Little Rock, L23, The Pointe Phase 2, $280,000.

Kenneth Woodall and The Darlene Woodall Revocable Trust to Julia C. Bowman and The Julia Christie Bowman Living Revocable Trust, 4025 Wesley Drive, Little Rock, L47, Charleston Heights Phase I, $274,000.

Yulonda Wallace to Peter Brave, 2504 Riverfront Drive Apt. 2, Little Rock, L8, Round River HPR, $267,500.

National Transfer Services LLC to Teresa Brown and Ryon A. Brown, 12415 Brodie Creek Trail, Little Rock, L3 B1, Woodlands Edge, $267,500.

Bradley Hauser to Jeffery S. and Tammy White and Christy and Robert C. Kirst Jr., L12 B7, Masonic, $255,000.

Aaron Ingebo to Paul S. and Victoria L. Cunningham, 4309 Lee Ave., Little Rock, Ls1-3 B1, Glendale, $250,000.

Merritt and Jennifer DeLaughter to Robert J. Wade Jr., L12, Pembrook Manor Unrecorded, $240,000.

John W. and Chrystine B. Kelly to Surendra Rajbanshi and Dikchya Joshi, 12411 Eagle Pointe Lane, Little Rock, L27, Eagle Pointe, $240,000.

RMT II LLC to Eric J. Jordan and Kimberly Griggs-Jordan and The North Star Family Trust, L1208, River Market Tower HPR, $224,000.

Steven R. Veach and Deborah S. Blerman to Christopher S. Handley and Catherine O. Davis, 420 Ash St., Little Rock, L2 B1, Elmhurst, $210,000.

Justin L. and Kimberley B. Patterson to Kyle and Lana Johnson, 120 Brown St., Little Rock, L7 B1, C H Taylor, $205,000.

Woody and Gayle Moon to Erica Taylor, 118 Detonti Drive, Maumelle, L100, Diamond Pointe Phase II, $193,500.

David W. and Darlene V. Holmes to Robert W. and Bethany Mooney, L15 B62, Indian Hills, $187,000.

JoAnn M. Thomas to Van L. Smith, 108 Chambery Drive, Maumelle, L1339, Montmartre Phase IIIA- Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XXI, $181,900.

3200 Myers Street Partners LLC to Pia Designs LLC, L33, Plaza Heights, $180,000.

Christopher J. and Suzanne K. Coco to John S. Chapman, 14008 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock, L46, Sandpiper Section A, $168,900.

Sean M. Morell to Robin Dreisigacker, 224 Rice St., Little Rock, L7 B5, Capitol View, $162,000.

Wells Fargo Bank NA to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 10010 Yellow Pine Lane, Little Rock, L81, Tall Timbers West Phase I, $159,209.

Melissa A. Arnett and Chad A. Long to Cody I. Hancock and Megan T. Hammond, 2112 E Carmichael Road, Cabot, NW NW 21-4N-10W, $157,000.

Tony H. and Rachel K. McDonald to Randolph K. Parker, 2 Kings Court, Little Rock, L393, Pleasantree 1st, $156,200.

James W. McDaniel and The McDaniel Family Revocable Trust to Sarah and Cesar Merlos, 4105 Monticello Drive, North Little Rock, L19 B66, Lakewood, $155,000.

Tamra Burnell and The Jean Lorraine Deggendorf Irrevocable Trust to Leonard D. and Stephanie Williams Baker, 42 Danube Drive, Maumelle, L191, Riverland, $155,000.

Jeff H. and June M. Thomas to Saint Properties LLC, L68, Ridgecrest Manor, $153,500.

Pegge J. Merkel to Rouida Fara, 1301 Cherry Brook Drive, Little Rock, L22 B1, Cherry Creek, $152,000.

Kathy D. Hicks and The Estate Of Louise A. Piehl (deceased) to Scott H. Breed and Kimberly A. Breed and The Breed Family Trust, L548, Walnut Valley 3rd, $150,000.

