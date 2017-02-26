Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Tempo Seeker in the fifth

BEST BET Stormy Rhonda in the fourth

LONG SHOT Eerily in the second

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 72-254 (28.4 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $15,000

SPOTSBACK** is a nine-time in-the-money finisher who makes an important switch to blinkers back on, and he could be the controlling speed. GUMSHOE is dropping to the lowest level of his career after failing to finish the race Feb. 16. He had a subsequent breeze, and a return to his best will make him difficult to beat. SURPRISE SUSPECT has been compromised by slow starts in a pair of sprint races. He is bred to run this far and has a license to show big improvement with an alert break.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Spotsback;De La Cruz;Martin;7-2

6 Gumshoe;Osorio;McBride;5-1

5 Surprise Suspect;Rodriguez;Whited;6-1

7 Whistlin Wesley;Eramia;Martin;9-2

1 Kiowa Can;Emigh;Carranza;5-1

9 Promising Shoes;Loveberry;Hornsby;10-1

10 Storm Express;McNeil;Hornsby;10-1

11 Euroway;BQuinonez;Young;12-1

3 Spotty;ACourt;Fires;15-1

2 Harbor Bill;Laviolette;Smith;15-1

4 Brother J.R.;Bedford;Rengstorf;20-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $7,500

EERILY*** contested the pace in a clear maiden victory just two back at Keeneland. He is cutting back to a preferred distance after tiring at Churchill, and owner-trainer Kellyn Gorder spots horses where they can win. HAWKSHAW ran a fast opening 6 furlongs before fading in a two-turn effort. He drew well to the outside of rivals and sprinting may be his game. ASLEEPINCHURCH has been competitive in two starts at the meeting in similar company. He is able to produce his best from on or off the pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Eerily;Rodriguez;Gorder;12-1

9 Hawkshaw;Osorio;Ortiz;6-1

4 Asleepinchurch;Franco;Van Berg;5-2

2 Story Onthe Street;Birzer;Richard;5-1

3 Heartland Hit;Loveberry;Petalino;12-1

6 Keene Sense;De La Cruz;Garcia;5-1

1 First Adapter;Canchari;Broberg;8-1

10 Sammy Boy;Clawson;Morse;8-1

8 Overdone;Pompell;Klopp;8-1

7 Gold in the Bank;Roman;Hall;20-1

3 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

ABBY IN PINK** finished third after surrendering the lead in midstretch Feb. 10. He is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks and is moving to the rail. BLUSHING REALITY raced close to the pace in a fifth-place return from a freshening. She drew an improved post position and keeps winning rider Richard Eramia. EXPLOSIVE VACATION has enough early speed to overcome a difficult two-turn post, and a return to his better form of 2016 will make her a big threat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Abby in Pink;Perez;McNair;3-1

4 Blushing Reality;Eramia;Raidt;6-1

10 Explosive Vacation;Pompell;Klopp;10-1

7 Nxt Stop Fort Erie;Franco;Diodoro;4-1

6 Four Arches;Corbett;Martin;8-1

9 Indy's Finesse;Clawson;Van Berg;12-1

5 Cape Diva;Emigh;Von Hemel;10-1

1 Five Sisters;Birzer;Creighton;8-1

8 Haranstown;Rodriguez;Haran;12-1

3 Lucky Lawyer Lady;Roman;Chleborad;10-1

1a Smokin' Carol;Roman;Creighton;8-1

12 Wonderful Kiss;Loveberry;Holthus;20-1

11 Wind Hopper;St Julien;Durham;30-1

4 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $7,500

STORMY RHONDA*** defeated $20,000 conditioned claimers by 5-widening lengths at Canterbury. She is taking a big drop in price for winning connections, and rider Alex Canchari was red-hot Saturday. SAILING SHIKSA was caught inside the final yards while 3 lengths clear of the third-place finisher in her second start of the meeting. She drew a good post for a sprinter with speed. BRILLIANT BELLE has recorded competitive races at this condition at Fair Grounds and Churchill, and her Beyer figures are strong enough to make her a big threat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Stormy Rhonda;Canchari;Robertson;5-1

11 Sailing Shiksa;Birzer;Hall;9-2

10 Brilliant Belle;St Julien;Hendrickson;10-1

8 Talk That Talk;Roman;Chleborad;4-1

5 Prada Has Bling;Corbett;Durham;6-1

3 Baby Not Tonight;Perez;Puhl;12-1

1 Betruetoyourschool;Vazquez;DiVito;15-1

9 Discreet Charm;Santana;Campbell;5-1

13 Not So Lovely;Perez;Puhl;5-1

4 First Heart Break;Felix;Mason;20-1

2 Mrs. Pedecaris;Landeros;Von Hemel;20-1

7 Relentless Dear;Thompson;Prather;20-1

6 Villainy;Clawson;Holthus;20-1

5 Purse $34,000, 5½ furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

TEMPO SEEKER*** finished a clear second after contesting the pace in an unusually fast maiden-claiming race, and he is back in a similar field after scratching out of a maiden allowance race Saturday. ITER is bred to be a speedy sprinter, and the first-timer shows good morning works. Trainer Ingrid Mason saddled a debut winner earlier in the meeting. GUNTOTER lost a clear lead inside the furlong in a clear second-place finish when making his local debut. He has hit the board in three of his four races and switches to a hot rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Tempo Seeker;Rocco;Caldwell;5-2

2 Iter;Osorio;Mason;12-1

4 Guntoter;Contreras;Asmussen;3-1

3 Red Flash;Franco;Asmussen;6-1

6 Dusty;LQuinonez;Prather;12-1

11 How's My Bud;Vazquez;Richard;10-1

7 My Man Kan;Birzer;Hobby;10-1

5 Decision Reversed;Pompell;Mullns;10-1

1 Beyond the Nile;Thompson;Miller;20-1

9 Primal;Santana;Moquett;10-1

10 Johnny's Gone Wild;Corbett;Shorter;15-1

6 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

PROUD MISSION*** was a determined career debut winner at Lone Star in her only race as a juvenile. She ships from Turfway after finishing third at a much higher class level. CROWN ROYAL QUEEN was compromised by trouble on the backstretch in a second-place finish. He was claimed and is taking a slight jump in price while remaining in a non-winners-of-two. ELLIE GIRL may be better on turf than dirt, but she may also have a clear talent advantage. If the price is right, she is worth a play.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Proud Mission;Thompson;Gorder;2-1

11 Crown Royal Queen;BQuinonez;Reicken;6-1

6 Ellie Girl;Pompell;Mullins;12-1

2 Mocha Chip;De La Cruz;Van Meter;15-1

8 Numancia;Canchari;Hall;5-1

7 Sweet Abigail;Lantz;Campbell;8-1

3 Acumen;Marquez;Witt;10-1

10 Ice Goddess;Laviolette;Smith;6-1

9 Deeya's Bling;Corbett;Durham;10-1

5 Red Charm;Clawson;Ortiz;20-1

1 Bint Seddiq;Rodriguez;Haran;20-1

7 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SHARP ART** was getting to the winner when second in a stake quality optional-claiming race. He was given a confidence boost when the third-place finisher (Candy Ruby) returned to win a very fast race. ROJAC has already defeated a few of today's rivals at the meeting, and he appears sharp enough to handle a jump in class. MANHATTAN MISCHIEF defeated $16,000 claimers in an unusually fast clocking Feb. 18, and the razor-sharp front-runner can win right back with a similar effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Sharp Art;Marquez;Kordenbrock;2-1

6 Rojac;Santana;Diodoro;5-2

3 Manhattan Mischief;De La Cruz;Caldwell;7-2

1 The Lone Roo;Perez;Puhl;5-1

7 Flying Mr K.;Felix;Hellman;8-1

5 Cloudy River;St Julien;Martin;12-1

4 Golden Moon;Birzer;Van Berg;12-1

8 Purse $75,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

TAKETOTHESTREETS** has been close to the pace in winning three of his past four races, and he owns the fastest last race Beyer figure. Trainer Gorder is set up for a big or disappointing afternoon. SECRET PASSAGE finished second at a similar condition when making his 2017 debut. He is a steadily improving son of Curlin, and he drew a favorable inside post. SNICKERBOXER has shown versatility in a current four-race winning streak, and he is so confident right now he may be able to withstand another class jump.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Taketothestreets;Hill;Gorder;3-1

2 Secret Passage;Rocco;Von Hemel;4-1

7 Snickerboxer;Vazquez;Villafranco;4-1

3 Gotham News;Contreras;Asmussen;6-1

6 W B and Me;Felix;Contreras;12-1

10 Carouse;Franco;Diodoro;12-1

9 Fire Starter;Santana;Moquett;6-1

4 Allidoisdreamofyou;Clawson;Ortiz;20-1

11 Bad Student;Thompson;Vance;20-1

8 Sightforsoreeyes;Kennedy;Anderson;15-1

1 Eton Ridge;Loveberry;Milligan;15-1

9 Purse $28,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

A GALA DAY** earned second-place money in the Martha Washington, and she is taking a big drop after a decent effort last Sunday. Trainer Villafranco switches to his go-to rider. LUCY'S REVENGE has finished with good energy in back-to-back victories, and the pace figures to be contested enough to set up her late run. RIBBON OF DARKNESS has won an impressive six of seven career races at this 1-mile distance, and she is stretching out after two sprint tuneups.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 A Gala Day;Vazquez;Villafranco;7-2

5 Lucy's Revenge;Landeros;Vance;9-2

2 Ribbon of Darkness;Birzer;Vance;4-1

10 Afoolsbrokenheart;Court;Kardoush;10-1

7 Merilore;Santana;Caldwell;5-1

3 Sugar Cube;LQuinonez;Hilesl 4-1

1a Ol Sanish;Vazquez;Villafranco;7-2

4 Elegant Model;Osorio;Johnson;15-1

6 Big Island Blonde;Franco;Holthus;15-1

8 Miss Mamacita;Rocco;Williamson;20-1

9 Harlan's Girl;Canchari;Cristel;20-1

11 Blushing Bird;Perez;Jayaraman;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• The 50-cent Pick-4 beginning in race two starts with some overlays on the morning line, and three horses need to be used. The third race has 12 betting options, and the race cannot be covered without playing several horses. The fourth race can be covered well by using three, and the fifth race is a two-horse race in my thinking. But lightly raced horses can jump up and beat you. Proud Mission appears a likely winner in the sixth race and putting him on top of a few horses in the trifecta, and narrowing the show spot to only logical contenders, makes the wager profitable if it is a chalky trifecta.

Sports on 02/26/2017