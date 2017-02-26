State baseball roundups

SUN BELT

UALR 2, PURDUE 0

The UALR Trojans (1-5) made single runs in the fifth and seventh innings stand up Saturday to earn their first victory of the season against the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) at Gary Hogan Field.

Christian Reyes gave the University of Arkansas-Little Rock a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning with an RBI single to right field. Danny Mitchell scored in the seventh inning when Bryce Dimitroff reached on a fielder’s choice for the final margin.

Zach Baker was 2 for 2 to lead the Trojans, while Cameron Knight was 2 for 4 with 1 run scored.

Cory Malcolm (1-0) got the victory after allowing 4 hits with 1 walk and 11 strikeouts in 7 innings. Joe Corbett earned his first save of the season after striking out the side in the ninth.

NW (LA.) STATE 9,

ARKANSAS STATE 5

Arkansas State University (5-3) led 2-1 after two innings, but gave up 3 runs in the third inning and 5 more in the seventh in a loss to Northwestern (La.) State (3-2) in Natchitoches, La.

Jeremy Brown hit a two-run home run to give the Red Wolves a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but the lead was cut in half in the bottom of the inning as Cade Jones scored when Spencer Goodwin reached on a fielder’s choice. The Demons took the lead for good in the third inning on Matthew Alford’s two run single to make it 3-2, and Goodwin walked with the bases loaded to increase the advantage to 4-2.

Brown finished 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI to lead ASU, while Justin Felix was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Drew Tipton was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI.

Peyton Culbertson took the loss after allowing 4 runs — 1 earned — on 3 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts in 3 innings.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 6-8, EASTERN ILLINOIS 1-1

The second inning was good to the University of Central Arkansas (5-1) in a doubleheader sweep of Eastern Illinois (0-6) at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Bears scored four runs in the second inning of the first game. Brooks Balisterri hit a two-run double down the rightfield line, then scored on Michael Haun’s triple down the left-field line. They scored six runs in the second inning of the second game. Keaton Presley hit a tworun double, with Balisterri and Rigo Aguilar adding RBI singles. UCA starter Jacob Murray earned the victory in the first game after allowing 1 earned run on 6 hits with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts in 8 innings. Starter Brandon Hagerla also went 8 innings in the second game to earn the victory. He allowed 1 earned run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts.

SWAC

TENNESSEE-MARTIN 7, UAPB 1

The UAPB Golden Lions fell behind 5-0 after three innings and scored their lone run in the fifth in a loss to the Tennesee-Martin Skyhawks (4-1) at Elam Stadium in Union City, Tenn.

Logan Bax struck out in the fifth inning, but he swung at a wild pitch and reached first base. That allowed Julian Jones to score for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s only run. The Skyhawks built their lead with two RBI singles in the first inning, another RBI single and a home run in the second, and an RBI single in the third inning.

UAPB (0-5) managed just two hits, coming from Jason Ibrahim and Sergio Esparza. C.J. Lewington (0-1) took the loss after allowing 5 earned runs on 6 hits with 6 walks, 2 strikeouts and 2 wild pitches in 3 innings.