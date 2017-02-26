State baseball roundups
By Democrat-Gazette Press Services
This article was published today at 2:39 a.m.
SUN BELT
UALR 2, PURDUE 0
The UALR Trojans (1-5) made single runs in the fifth and seventh innings stand up Saturday to earn their first victory of the season against the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) at Gary Hogan Field.
Christian Reyes gave the University of Arkansas-Little Rock a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning with an RBI single to right field. Danny Mitchell scored in the seventh inning when Bryce Dimitroff reached on a fielder’s choice for the final margin.
Zach Baker was 2 for 2 to lead the Trojans, while Cameron Knight was 2 for 4 with 1 run scored.
Cory Malcolm (1-0) got the victory after allowing 4 hits with 1 walk and 11 strikeouts in 7 innings. Joe Corbett earned his first save of the season after striking out the side in the ninth.
NW (LA.) STATE 9,
ARKANSAS STATE 5
Arkansas State University (5-3) led 2-1 after two innings, but gave up 3 runs in the third inning and 5 more in the seventh in a loss to Northwestern (La.) State (3-2) in Natchitoches, La.
Jeremy Brown hit a two-run home run to give the Red Wolves a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but the lead was cut in half in the bottom of the inning as Cade Jones scored when Spencer Goodwin reached on a fielder’s choice. The Demons took the lead for good in the third inning on Matthew Alford’s two run single to make it 3-2, and Goodwin walked with the bases loaded to increase the advantage to 4-2.
Brown finished 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI to lead ASU, while Justin Felix was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Drew Tipton was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI.
Peyton Culbertson took the loss after allowing 4 runs — 1 earned — on 3 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts in 3 innings.
SOUTHLAND
CENTRAL ARKANSAS 6-8, EASTERN ILLINOIS 1-1
The second inning was good to the University of Central Arkansas (5-1) in a doubleheader sweep of Eastern Illinois (0-6) at Bear Stadium in Conway.
The Bears scored four runs in the second inning of the first game. Brooks Balisterri hit a two-run double down the rightfield line, then scored on Michael Haun’s triple down the left-field line. They scored six runs in the second inning of the second game. Keaton Presley hit a tworun double, with Balisterri and Rigo Aguilar adding RBI singles. UCA starter Jacob Murray earned the victory in the first game after allowing 1 earned run on 6 hits with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts in 8 innings. Starter Brandon Hagerla also went 8 innings in the second game to earn the victory. He allowed 1 earned run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts.
SWAC
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 7, UAPB 1
The UAPB Golden Lions fell behind 5-0 after three innings and scored their lone run in the fifth in a loss to the Tennesee-Martin Skyhawks (4-1) at Elam Stadium in Union City, Tenn.
Logan Bax struck out in the fifth inning, but he swung at a wild pitch and reached first base. That allowed Julian Jones to score for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s only run. The Skyhawks built their lead with two RBI singles in the first inning, another RBI single and a home run in the second, and an RBI single in the third inning.
UAPB (0-5) managed just two hits, coming from Jason Ibrahim and Sergio Esparza. C.J. Lewington (0-1) took the loss after allowing 5 earned runs on 6 hits with 6 walks, 2 strikeouts and 2 wild pitches in 3 innings.
Print Headline: State baseball roundups
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: State baseball roundups
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.