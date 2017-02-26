Trump to skip media dinner

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump, who lately has sharpened his criticism of the news media, said Saturday that he won't be attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

The event -- an annual fundraiser for college scholarships and a venue for journalism awards -- mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities and typically features remarks by a comedian, often roasting the president, and a humorous address by the president himself, often roasting the press and political opponents.

In a tweet Saturday, Trump wrote: "I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!" He gave no reason for not attending the April 29 event.

Since taking office, Trump has stepped up his criticism by accusing some prominent news outlets of publishing "fake news" and calling them "the enemy" of the American people.

