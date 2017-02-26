Turk starts drive for president plan

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s prime minister has officially launched his ruling party’s campaign for a “yes” vote in a referendum on ushering in a presidential system, which critics say will concentrate too much power in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Binali Yildirim formally began campaigning Saturday, telling supporters in a sports arena that the proposed new system would build a strong Turkey capable of surmounting terror threats and make its economy more robust.

“We are taking the first steps on the path of a future strong Turkey,” Yildirim said.

The proposed overhauls — to be voted upon April 16 — will give the largely ceremonial presidency executive powers and abolish the office of the prime minister.

Opponents say the proposed system foresees too few checks and balances on Erdogan’s rule.