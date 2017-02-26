Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former CIA Director John Brennan. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Reps. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Govs. Scott Walker, R-Wis., and Terry McAuliffe, D-Va. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
