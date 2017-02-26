Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, February 26, 2017, 5:18 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

TV news shows

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:35 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former CIA Director John Brennan. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Reps. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Govs. Scott Walker, R-Wis., and Terry McAuliffe, D-Va. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

Print Headline: TV news shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: TV news shows

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online