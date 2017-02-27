Home / Latest News /
1 person found dead after early morning fire in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:44 p.m.
BATESVILLE — Authorities are investigating after one person was found dead in a fire in eastern Arkansas.
Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said the fire broke out at a home at about 3 a.m. Monday. He told Jonesboro television station KAIT that one person was found dead in the fire.
The person's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and identification.
Cockrill said the home is a total loss and that authorities are still determining what caused the blaze, though he said it appears to be accidental.
