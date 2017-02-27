Float in Rio parade crashes, injuring 8

RIO DE JANEIRO — A float in Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous Carnival parade crashed Sunday evening, and police said eight people were injured, including at least one in serious condition.

The float of samba school Paradise Tuiuti crashed into a fence that separates the stands from the pavement, injuring spectators and revelers.

The head of the Rio parade, Elmo dos Santos, said that despite the injuries, “the show must go on.”

“The rain made the car veer to the left. Organizers tried to adjust, but then they lost control. It is all regrettable, but we cannot stop,” dos Santos said.

Elmano Santos, a reveler from Rio, said the float missed him by inches.

“It was very quick,” he said. “I saw a few journalists taking pictures close to the float get injured. I can’t remember the last time I saw an accident here.”

Kidnapped Germans freed in Nigeria

KADUNA, Nigeria — Nigerian security agents have freed two German archaeologists kidnapped by gunmen at a remote dig, the governor of northern Kaduna state said Sunday.

The two academics were taken to the German Embassy in Abuja and were doing well considering the circumstances, according to the German Foreign Ministry.

Gov. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai “commended the security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the Germans,” said a statement. It did not say whether anyone has been arrested in the kidnapping.

Gunmen had been demanding a ransom of about $200,000 for the release of professor Peter Breunig and his assistant, Johannes Behringer. The two were abducted at gunpoint Wednesday and walked into the bush from an archaeological dig near Jenjela village in Kaduna state. Two villagers who tried to help the Germans were shot and killed by the kidnappers, police said.

Breunig, 65, and Behringer, in his 20s, are part of a four-person team from Frankfurt’s Goethe University. The other two members, both women, were not touched by the kidnappers. The Germans were collaborating with Nigeria’s National Commission for Museum and Monuments to recover relics of the Nok culture.

Kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria, with residents and even schoolchildren targeted as well as foreigners. Victims usually are freed unharmed after a ransom is paid, though security forces have rescued a few high-profile abductees.

Swedish refugee center’s fire hurts 17

HELSINKI — Swedish police said Sunday that at least 17 people were injured when a fire broke out overnight at one of the country’s largest refugee centers, outside Vanersborg in southwestern Sweden.

Police spokesman Tommy Nyman said two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after jumping out of a second-floor window to escape the blaze, and that 15 people were treated for smoke inhalation.

He said police received the alarm around 4:15 a.m. Sunday and that all 158 people in the building were evacuated. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

Last year, there were 112 fires at Swedish refugee and reception centers, most of them involving arson.

Kyrgyz politician’s arrest stirs protest

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan — Hundreds of people protested Sunday in Kyrgyzstan after authorities detained a prominent opposition leader on fraud and corruption charges that his supporters say are politically motivated.

Omurbek Tekebayev was arrested early Sunday after arriving at the country’s main airport outside Bishkek, the capital, on a flight from Vienna.

About 300 people gathered in front of the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek later in the day to call for Tekebayev’s release.

“The detention of the famous politician Tekebayev at night in the airport looks like the detention of a terrorist,” former Kyrgyz President Roza Otunbayeva told journalists.

The State Committee for National Security said the charges against Tekebayev are related to his time as deputy prime minister, when he is accused of receiving a $1 million bribe from a Russian businessman.

Kyrgyzstan has opened a string of criminal cases against opposition figures in recent months that critics allege are politically motivated.

