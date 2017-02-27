Deli chain opening eatery at west Little Rock's Promenade at Chenal

National chain Gandolfo’s New York Deli is set to open in west Little Rock at The Promenade at Chenal, permit filings show.

An opening date has not been released for the location formerly occupied by Boneheads Grill at 17801 Chenal Parkway.

Gandolfo’s, which has spread to 13 states since its first shop opened in 1989, has a number of sandwiches named after New York landmarks.

Among the options: the Rockefeller Reuben, King of Queens and Carnegie Hall.

A call to the shopping center's management office for comment was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.