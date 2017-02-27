Home / Latest News /
Deli chain opening eatery at west Little Rock's Promenade at Chenal
This article was published today at 2:19 p.m.
National chain Gandolfo’s New York Deli is set to open in west Little Rock at The Promenade at Chenal, permit filings show.
An opening date has not been released for the location formerly occupied by Boneheads Grill at 17801 Chenal Parkway.
Gandolfo’s, which has spread to 13 states since its first shop opened in 1989, has a number of sandwiches named after New York landmarks.
Among the options: the Rockefeller Reuben, King of Queens and Carnegie Hall.
A call to the shopping center's management office for comment was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Deli chain opening eatery at west Little Rock's Promenade at Chenal
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.