Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 27, 2017, 2:57 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Deli chain opening eatery at west Little Rock's Promenade at Chenal

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:19 p.m.

National chain Gandolfo’s New York Deli is set to open in west Little Rock at The Promenade at Chenal, permit filings show.

An opening date has not been released for the location formerly occupied by Boneheads Grill at 17801 Chenal Parkway.

Gandolfo’s, which has spread to 13 states since its first shop opened in 1989, has a number of sandwiches named after New York landmarks.

Among the options: the Rockefeller Reuben, King of Queens and Carnegie Hall.

A call to the shopping center's management office for comment was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Deli chain opening eatery at west Little Rock's Promenade at Chenal

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online