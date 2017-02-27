Home / Latest News /
VIDEOS/PHOTOS: First traffic drives across new Broadway Bridge, but opening date still not set
This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.
PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE
Click here for larger versions
Photos by Brandon Riddle
Photos by Brandon Riddle
Local and state officials cross the new Broadway Bridge for the first time from the North Little Rock side. #ArkDG #ARNews pic.twitter.com/pNKxR2xJBD— Brandon Riddle (@BrandonCRiddle) February 27, 2017
AHTD Director Scott Bennett speaks as part of the ceremonial first drive across the new Broadway Bridge. #ArkDG #ARNews pic.twitter.com/vHFIoBEd6M— Brandon Riddle (@BrandonCRiddle) February 27, 2017
Local and state officials rode across the nearly completed Broadway Bridge for the first time Monday.
The event, closed to the public, marked the first time vehicular traffic had moved across the span.
Monday’s ceremony was a month ahead of schedule because of “unseasonably warm winter months,” state Highway and Transportation Department Director Scott Bennett said.
Bennett noted that the bridge connecting motorists to Little Rock and North Little Rock, initially planned to open by the end of this week, could open to general traffic early next week.
The Broadway Bridge has been closed since September, when the existing span was decommissioned and dismantled.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: VIDEOS/PHOTOS: First traffic drives across new Broadway Bridge, but opening date still not set
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.