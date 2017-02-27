Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 27, 2017, 5:10 p.m.

VIDEOS/PHOTOS: First traffic drives across new Broadway Bridge, but opening date still not set

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

Local and state officials rode across the nearly completed Broadway Bridge for the first time Monday, Feb. 27.

Click here for larger versions
Photos by Brandon Riddle



Local and state officials rode across the nearly completed Broadway Bridge for the first time Monday.

The event, closed to the public, marked the first time vehicular traffic had moved across the span.

Monday’s ceremony was a month ahead of schedule because of “unseasonably warm winter months,” state Highway and Transportation Department Director Scott Bennett said.

Bennett noted that the bridge connecting motorists to Little Rock and North Little Rock, initially planned to open by the end of this week, could open to general traffic early next week.

The Broadway Bridge has been closed since September, when the existing span was decommissioned and dismantled.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

