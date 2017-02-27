Ex-server suspected in theft from restaurant in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood

A former employee is suspected of stealing more than $1,000 in cash from a Little Rock restaurant in the city's Heights neighborhood, according to a police report.

Police arrived at Lulu's Crab Boil at 5911 R St. around 11 a.m. Friday after getting a call that the business had been burglarized, officer Kourtney Hardin wrote in a report.

The owner, Lulu Chi, told police she arrived at her restaurant and saw the cameras had been taken down and $1,043 in cash was missing. The front door was unlocked, and an employee said he had secured the door the night before, the report said.

Chi told police that a former server had recently stopped showing up to work, knew where the cameras were set up and had a key to the restaurant that he never returned.

A 35-year-old suspect was listed on the report, though he has not been arrested as of Monday morning, according to online jail records.

Police collected fingerprints and spoke with several nearby businesses about accessing their security footage.