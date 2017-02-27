Happy Trails

WHITTINGTON TRAIL

Location: This is one of the few flat and easy walking trails in hilly Hot Springs National Park. The trailhead is not quite a half mile west of the intersection of Central and Park avenues.

GPS: 34.516475, -93.061637

Length: The gravel path is a 1.2 mile loop.

Main attractions: The tranquil green space is all that's left of a once bustling historic park with tennis courts, concert space, horseback riding, rowing lakes and a ballfield. It still makes for a lovely tree-shaded walk around fully channeled Whittington Creek.

Hazards: None.

Dog, bike, tyke friendly? Dogs and small fry will love it, but gravel isn't too friendly for some bikes.

Rating (out of five): .....

-- Michael Storey

Know a good trail for a hike? Email

mstorey@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 02/27/2017