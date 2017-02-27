Happy Trails
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
PHOTO BY MICHAEL STOREY
WHITTINGTON TRAIL
Location: This is one of the few flat and easy walking trails in hilly Hot Springs National Park. The trailhead is not quite a half mile west of the intersection of Central and Park avenues.
GPS: 34.516475, -93.061637
Length: The gravel path is a 1.2 mile loop.
Main attractions: The tranquil green space is all that's left of a once bustling historic park with tennis courts, concert space, horseback riding, rowing lakes and a ballfield. It still makes for a lovely tree-shaded walk around fully channeled Whittington Creek.
Hazards: None.
Dog, bike, tyke friendly? Dogs and small fry will love it, but gravel isn't too friendly for some bikes.
Rating (out of five): .....
-- Michael Storey
Know a good trail for a hike? Email
mstorey@arkansasonline.com
ActiveStyle on 02/27/2017
Print Headline: Happy Trails
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Happy Trails
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.