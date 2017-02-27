Little Rock woman robbed by ex-boyfriend wielding crowbar, she tells police

A woman told Little Rock police that her ex-boyfriend robbed her and threatened to kill her with a crowbar after she left church.

The 32-year-old victim said that when she left Moody Chapel, 5630 Mablevale Pike, around noon Sunday the man was sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle.

The robber then displayed a crowbar and said, “Do what I will say or I will kill you,” according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A responding officer noted that the woman was reportedly forced to drive to a nearby Simmons Bank to withdraw $300.

Once she handed over the money to the robber, the report states, the assailant then told her to drive to a number of other stops, including an apartment complex off Mablevale Pike to “buy some ‘work.’”

When they arrived at the apartments, the robber took the woman’s car keys, wallet and phone, she told authorities.

The victim was later forced to drive to Rock Town Distillery for “unknown reasons” and eventually to Terra Vista Apartments in southwest Little Rock, the report states.

All of the woman’s personal belongings were returned to her at that apartment complex, police said.

A suspect was listed in the report, though his name did not appear in the online Pulaski County jail roster as of Monday afternoon.