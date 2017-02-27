Mike Anderson reviews Auburn, previews Florida

— Follow along as Mike Anderson reviews the win at Auburn and previews Wednesday's game at Florida.

Mike Anderson

— Two weeks ago, everybody "had us in the cemetery" but "all sickness is not death."

— Told the guys not to look too far ahead. Players are dialed in seeing it one game at a time. Not even thinking about Georgia.

— Florida "took the fight to us" in the first meeting, but both teams are different now.

— Gators are very athletic. Have a couple kids from Arkansas playing well, but Kasey Hill is what makes them go.

— Hogs had just come off Christmas break and were playing their first SEC game. Different team now that they've developed. Both are better. Obviously Florida lost Egbunu, but Gators are playing well and are deep.

— Guys have been resilient on the road. Lost quite a few at home, so they had to make up for it on the road. Manny Watkins, Moses Kingsley and Anton Beard have been leaders.

— Jaylen Barford is playing at a much different level. Daryl Macon and Arlando Cook are playing well. Trey Thompson has really come on. Hogs have a lot more balance now.

— Still haven't played their best basketball, but "I think we're trending that direction."

— Florida will be a hostile environment, which "I think is great for college basketball."

— Have to rebound well. Florida did a great job attacking in the first game.

— Want to be a multiple team that plays multiple defenses. His teams play zone all the time, but they've been playing it more recently because it's worked.

— Players have to be able to make snap decisions in the game. It's one thing to draw it up on the board and talk X's and O's, but they have to make decisions and they're starting to. See that in the lack of turnovers on the offensive end, too.

— Sees a lot more pride in the Hogs' defense.

— Thinks Florida's offense has maybe opened up a bit more now that Egbunu is out. Hays has just been plugged in.

— The key will Florida's guards. They have some of the best guards in the league.

— Thompson's versatility has been big for the team. The impact he's having is evident. Had 10 of his 11 rebounds on the defensive end is big. Guys are looking for the ball when he gets it. He's a great screener, too. He deflects passes. Even on made shots, he gets the ball out quick. Playing with a lot of confidence and consistency. Being the leading assist guy in conference play says a lot about him.

— Thompson has the freedom shoot and he doesn't think he's afraid to shoot. "Maybe he wants to get the great shooters a shot."

— On whether Thompson's been a surprise: "No, I was hoping he brought it earlier on." Dustin Thomas hadn't even played here. Thompson got into foul trouble and didn't play a lot of minutes early in the year. But now he's understanding his role and playing better.

— There'll be a lot of emotion for Florida because it's Senior Night.

— Mike White's doing a good job.

— Fans did their part in the first meeting, but the team didn't do theirs. Florida's experience seemed like it was a factor and they took the fight to the Hogs.

— Moses Kingsley should've probably let the guy go on his second foul so he could stay on the floor, but the beauty of it is the Hogs have depth, which they showed at Auburn. Arlando Cook played well.