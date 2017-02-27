Home / Latest News /
Man accused of biting victim's face in anti-Muslim attack
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:48 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
MCLEAN, Va. — A Virginia man is accused of biting another man's face after making anti-Muslim slurs in a parking lot at a busy shopping mall late last year.
Fairfax County police say in a statement that 35-year-old Robin McGreer was arrested Monday and charged with bias-related malicious bodily injury.
Investigators say McGreer approached a 31-year-old man Nov. 27 in the lot at Tyson Corner Center, started a conversation and threatened him with racial insults.
The two started fighting, and police say McGreer bit the victim in the face before fleeing.
Police spokeswoman Megan Hawkins said the threats and slurs at issue were anti-Muslim. She said the delay between the incident and arrest was because of a thorough investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Man accused of biting victim's face in anti-Muslim attack
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
LR1955 says... February 27, 2017 at 2:09 p.m.
Well, knock out the perp's teeth then.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.