Monday recruiting tidbits

A Big 12 commitment is planning to visit Arkansas in the near future.

Kansas safety commitment Aaron Brule of Metairie (La.) Rummel said he'll definitely visit Arkansas in the near future. The Hogs have three former Rummel products on the roster, and linebacker signee Derrick Munson will be the fourth when he reports to Fayetteville this summer.

Offensive tackle sophomore Quinn Carroll, 6-6, 290 pounds, of Minneapolis Edina Senior, was planning to visit Arkansas in March but said he's going to reschedule for a later date.

He has more than 15 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, USC, Auburn, Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Minnesota, Michigan and UCLA.

Junior offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, 6-5, 330, of Cordova, Tenn., said he expects Arkansas to see him during the spring evaluation period that starts April 15 and ends May 31. He has several offers from schools like Kentucky, Louisville, Alabama and others. He visited the Hogs for the LSU game.

Junior tight end McCallan Castles, 6-5, 220, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., said he's communicated with tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and a visit to Fayetteville is possible. He has offers from Colorado, Utah, Oregon State, Washington State and Nevada. He said he likes how the Hogs use his position.

Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock guard/forward Gabe Osabuohien is drawing interest from UT-Martin, Murray State, UALR, Arkansas and St. Bonaventure.