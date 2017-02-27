Police beat
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:23 a.m.
Police arrest man in LR home robbery
Little Rock police early Sunday arrested a man in the armed robbery of a couple in their home, according to an arrest report.
Police responded to the Royal Oaks Apartments, 8621 Baseline Road, about 1 a.m. after a 911 complaint about a robbery in progress, the report said.
The victims told police that Rene Gonzalez-Escalante, 43, of Little Rock entered their apartment and demanded money from them at gunpoint, the report stated.
The residents fled the home, and Gonzalez-Escalante -- who was a stranger to them -- followed, police said.
Gonzalez-Escalante was charged with aggravated robbery and public intoxication. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday night on $25,100 bond.
The jail's website also said he was being held for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Metro on 02/27/2017
Print Headline: Police beat
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police beat
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.