Police arrest man in LR home robbery

Little Rock police early Sunday arrested a man in the armed robbery of a couple in their home, according to an arrest report.

Police responded to the Royal Oaks Apartments, 8621 Baseline Road, about 1 a.m. after a 911 complaint about a robbery in progress, the report said.

The victims told police that Rene Gonzalez-Escalante, 43, of Little Rock entered their apartment and demanded money from them at gunpoint, the report stated.

The residents fled the home, and Gonzalez-Escalante -- who was a stranger to them -- followed, police said.

Gonzalez-Escalante was charged with aggravated robbery and public intoxication. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday night on $25,100 bond.

The jail's website also said he was being held for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Metro on 02/27/2017