Police: Man robbed in parking lot of Little Rock's Park Plaza after shopping with assailants

A man was robbed at gunpoint by two people from his neighborhood after riding with them to Little Rock’s Park Plaza and shopping inside the mall, police say.

The 30-year-old victim got a ride from his residence with the two acquaintances around 7:10 p.m. Friday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The three then traveled to Park Plaza and shopped together before returning to the mall’s parking lot, responding officers noted.

A short time later, at least one of the robbers pointed a handgun at the man, he told police. Both then reportedly demanded the victim’s cellphone and money.

The report listed the items stolen as $200 in cash, a cellphone and a credit card.

The assailants struck the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, police said. They then fled the scene in a vehicle.

No suspects were named, and a physical description of the robbers was not available.

Friday’s robbery outside Park Plaza was the second reported by police outside the mall this month.

A 47-year-old woman was robbed of her purse Feb. 20 after leaving the Dillard’s department store around 6:30 p.m. that night, Arkansas Online previously reported.