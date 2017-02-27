Police: Thief crawls through broken window to steal Ford Mustang from Little Rock dealership

A thief crawled through the window of a bay door he’d broken to steal a Ford Mustang from a Little Rock car dealership, police say.

The supervisor of Crain Ford at 4601 Colonel Glenn Plaza Drive told authorities that when employees arrived at work around 8 a.m. Saturday, they noticed the diesel bay door open.

A maroon 2012 Ford Mustang that had been inside was missing and signs of an apparent burglary were present, including broken window panes, a Little Rock police report noted.

Video footage at the dealership showed the thief appearing first on camera around 9:15 p.m. Friday on the business’s north end.

About 15 minutes later, he made his way to the east side of the building and used a rock to break the window and crawl through to the service bay.

He then drove away in the Ford Mustang, which had its keys left inside, and fled the area, police said.

Authorities described the thief as a black male standing about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 170 pounds. He wore a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes at the time.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.