Monday, February 27, 2017, 2:19 p.m.

Police investigating after windows shot out at Arkansas fast-food restaurant

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 1:53 p.m.

Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting at a McDonald’s in Jonesboro, according to a news release.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, shots were fired at the McDonald’s at 2124 Red Wolf Blvd. No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

Authorities said two of the building’s windows were shattered from the gunfire. Police believe the shots were fired from a vehicle driving by, the release said.

Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Paul Holmes said police didn’t know the reason for the shooting and that no arrests had been made in this case.

Anyone with information can call police at (870) 935-6710.

