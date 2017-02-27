State Division I roundups

SUN BELT

UALR 13, PURDUE 0

Hunter Owens had two doubles while driving in five runs and scoring three in leading the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to a second consecutive shutout victory over Purdue at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Owens hit a two-run double in the seventh, then a three-run double in the eighth, which came after he singled and scored in the fourth as the Trojans (2-5) collected 16 hits and took advantage of three Boilermaker errors.

Zach Baker went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Baker doubled and scored in the second, singled and scored in the fourth, and singled in a run in the fifth and the seventh innings. Chandler Fidel earned his first victory for UALR when he threw 6 scoreless innings, giving up 1 hit and striking out 5.

ARKANSAS STATE 12,

NORTHWESTERN STATE 3

Garrett Rucker had two triples among his three hits and Justin Felix homered in helping Arkansas State University to a series-clinching victory Sunday in Natchitoches, La.

Rucker’s first triple came in a six-run second, and his second in a five-run fourth, after which ASU (6-3) led 11-2. Jake Bakamus also had three hits and scored three runs for the Red Wolves, while Drew Tipton, Joe Schrimpf, Alex Howard and Grant Hawkins each had two hits. ASU had 16 hits as a team. Freshman Colin Cahill earned his first victory after giving up 3 runs on 3 hits and striking out 4 over 5 innings. Tyler Mitzel then pitched three shutout innings in relief, and Tyler Zuber pitched finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

SOUTHLAND

EASTERN ILLINOIS 4,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 2

The University of Central Arkansas was held scoreless after the second inning in losing its series finale and the final of seven consecutive home games to start the season Sunday.

Hunter Strong drove in a run with a groundout in the first and Eddie Sanchez doubled in a run in the second that tied the game at 2-2. But Eastern Illinois scored two runs in the fourth, one on a bases loaded walk issued by Ross Rogers and another when Rogers hit Andrew Curran with a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 4-2.

The Bears were held to four hits the rest of the game. They loaded the bases in the ninth when Michael Haun tripled, Keaton Presley was hit by a pitch and Strong walked. But Rigo Aguilera and William Hancock each struck out to end the game. Rogers took the loss (5-2) after giving up 4 runs on 5 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

SWAC

TENN.-MARTIN 4,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 3

Tennessee-Martin scored all of its runs in one inning to keep the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff winless Sunday. Trailing 1-0 entering the fourth, Ryan Helgren and Dan Kerwin each drove in runs with doubles. Then, Tanner Wessling scored on a wild pitch and Anthony Adduci drove in Kerwin with a ground out to make it 4-1.

UAPB made it 4-2 in the eighth when Aderly Perez drove in Jacques Moore with a single, but he was stranded on first and it went down in order in the ninth. The Golden Lions were held to five hits. Tyrus Lopez took the loss.