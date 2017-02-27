Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 27, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

Style: Beware the idles of March

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.

March is the month when everybody steps out best foot forward, Ron Wolfe writes in his monthly calendar in Tuesday’s Style section. Leprechauns and lassies go on parade, pirates walk the plank, tulips tiptoe, marathoners take to the streets and daylight saving time springs forward.

Turn to Tuesday’s clip-and-save March calendar for information on Daffodil Days and Tulip Extravaganza at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, the Little Rock Marathon and St. Patrick’s Day happenings.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

