Trump meets with governors, say he will restore states' authority

President Donald Trump says in a meeting with governors that his administration will do all that it can to restore the authority of the states.

As he prepares his budget plans, Trump told governors in a White House meeting that the country will "do more with less and make the government lean and accountable to the people."

But he did promise them that his budget will increase spending for federal law enforcement, moves that will help the U.S. "fight crime." He said his budget proposal will also keep tax dollars in the U.S. to help veterans and first responders.

He also said that he intends to boost spending on infrastructure and notes that the U.S. spends billions of dollars in the Middle East but has potholes all over the country.

The president also reiterated his plans to repeal the "Obamacare"law. He said he wants to overhaul the nation's tax system, but it's a "tiny little ant" compared to what he has to do with the health care law.

