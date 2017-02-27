Home / Latest News /
Trump meets with governors, say he will restore states' authority
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:25 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
President Donald Trump says in a meeting with governors that his administration will do all that it can to restore the authority of the states.
As he prepares his budget plans, Trump told governors in a White House meeting that the country will "do more with less and make the government lean and accountable to the people."
But he did promise them that his budget will increase spending for federal law enforcement, moves that will help the U.S. "fight crime." He said his budget proposal will also keep tax dollars in the U.S. to help veterans and first responders.
He also said that he intends to boost spending on infrastructure and notes that the U.S. spends billions of dollars in the Middle East but has potholes all over the country.
The president also reiterated his plans to repeal the "Obamacare"law. He said he wants to overhaul the nation's tax system, but it's a "tiny little ant" compared to what he has to do with the health care law.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Trump meets with governors, say he will restore states' authority
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
BirdDogsRock says... February 27, 2017 at 11:52 a.m.
He will restore states' authority ... unless it has to do with medical or recreational marijuana. Or with providing sanctuary to immigrants.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.