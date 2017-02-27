Home / Latest News /
Trump says Oscars focused hard on politics before 'sad' end
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:10 p.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the Academy Awards ceremony "focused so hard on politics that they didn't get the act together at the end."
He said it was "sad" that the awards ceremony botched the crowning of Moonlight as the Oscar-winning best picture after initially giving the top prize to La La Land. Trump made the comments in an interview with Breitbart News, noting that for the Oscars "to end that way was sad."
The president was attending a Governors' Ball at the White House during most of Sunday's awards ceremony. The annual Oscars ceremony had a political edge, with many winners, presenters and host Jimmy Kimmel taking digs at Trump.
Trump said the Oscars ceremony "didn't feel like a very glamorous evening," adding: "There was something very special missing."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump says Oscars focused hard on politics before 'sad' end
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
wowy says... February 27, 2017 at 5:24 p.m.
I laughted my as off the cool people a hahahahaha ......
Fk them and fk you charged tuna....
( permalink | suggest removal )
wowy says... February 27, 2017 at 5:28 p.m.
Charles Tuna, I'll bet a $thousand yur boyfriend says the same thing every time he wakes up...
Lmao ....
( permalink | suggest removal )
DontDrinkDatKoolAid says... February 27, 2017 at 5:49 p.m.
Yes Donald. Talent.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.