Suspect identified in Mardi Gras crash

NEW ORLEANS -- Authorities on Sunday identified the man accused of plowing into a crowd watching a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department issued a statement identifying the man as Neilson Rizzuto, 25. He was being held at the city's jail and faces charges of first-degree negligent vehicular injuring, hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Twenty-eight people were hurt in the accident that sent three people to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries, police said. There were no fatalities.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said Saturday night that it appeared the suspect had been "highly intoxicated."

Police said a breath-alcohol test after the arrest determined that Rizzuto's alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

The accident occurred during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras, when thousands of people throng the streets of Mid-City to watch the elaborate floats and clamor to catch beads and trinkets tossed by riders.

U.S. agency halts coal-royalty changes

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Interior Department has put on hold changes to how the federal government values masses of coal extracted from public lands, primarily in the western United States, after mining companies challenged the agency in federal court.

The move by President Donald Trump's administration means current rules governing the industry will remain in place pending decisions in the courts, according to an agency notification due to be published today in the Federal Register.

The changes, crafted under President Barack Obama's administration, were aimed at ensuring that companies don't shortchange taxpayers on coal sales to Asia and other markets. Coal exports surged over the past decade even as domestic sales declined.

Federal lawmakers and others have long complained that taxpayers were losing hundreds of millions of dollars annually because royalties on coal from public lands were not being calculated at the market rate.

Rules in place since the 1980s have allowed companies to sell their fuel to affiliates and pay royalties to the government on that price, then turn around and sell the coal at higher prices, often overseas. In the rule changes crafted by Obama's Interior Department, the royalty rate would be determined at the time the coal is leased, and revenue would be based on the price paid by an outside entity, rather than an interim sale to an affiliated company.

Conservationists criticized the Trump administration's move, saying it was a boon for the industry and will deprive states of much-needed revenue. About half the coal royalties collected by the federal government is disbursed to states.

Wendy's to install self-ordering kiosks

DUBLIN, Ohio -- Wendy's says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about 1,000 eateries by the end of the year.

A typical location will have three kiosks, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Higher-volume restaurants will be given priority for the kiosks.

Wendy's Chief Information Officer David Trimm said the kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs. Kiosks also allow customers of the fast-food giant to circumvent long lines during peak dining hours while increasing kitchen production.

Trimm estimated that the company will see a return on its investment in less than two years.

"They are looking to improve their automation and their labor costs, and this is a good way to do it," said Darren Tristano, vice president with Technomic, a food-service research and consulting firm. "They are also trying to enhance the customer experience. Younger customers prefer to use a kiosk."

Kiosks are also valued by the Dublin, Ohio-based company for their ability to provide data about customers.

"This move puts them at the forefront of the kiosk and tech movement," Tristano said.

Police: Man kidnapped parents, aunt

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- A 34-year-old man kidnapped three family members and was taken into custody after his aunt escaped a basement where she had been tied up, police near Cleveland said.

Authorities said the man was visiting his father Friday in Willoughby when he used chloroform to overpower his father and then tied him up in the basement. Police said he lured his mother and aunt to the house, where he tied them up, too.

Police said the aunt escaped Saturday and called 911. The man left, but police found him later Saturday, authorities said.

Investigators said they found handcuffs and zip-ties in the basement. A bomb squad also searched the man's apartment in downtown Cleveland to make sure no one was being held there.

The man hadn't been charged as of Sunday, police said.

A Section on 02/27/2017