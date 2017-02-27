Westbrook seals deal on Cousins, Pelicans

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook blew past Steven Adams' pick and saw 6-foot-11, 270-pound DeMarcus Cousins slide over to block his path to the rim.

Westbrook didn't care. Oklahoma City's 6-3 point guard leaped up and uncorked a devastating right-handed dunk over the new member of the New Orleans Pelicans. It drew Cousins' sixth foul with 2:38 to go, and the Thunder led the rest of the way.

Westbrook scored 41 points in his 29th triple-double of the season to help his squad beat the Pelicans 118-110 on Sunday night.

The fact that Cousins fouled out was secondary to Westbrook.

"It don't matter how many fouls," Westbrook said. "It didn't matter. I just jumped, and it went in to finish it."

Newly acquired Thunder forward Doug McDermott, unaccustomed to such feats, was stunned.

"Man, it was crazy," he said. "I'm glad I'm on his side."

Westbrook had a career-best 21 fourth-quarter points. He shot 7 for 19 from the field the first three quarters and was 7 for 10 in the fourth.

"Throughout games, I've got to find a better way to pick my spots," he said. "Tonight was the fourth quarter. Some nights it may be early, some nights it may be late."

Westbrook also had 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the 66th triple-double of his career.

Enes Kanter had 20 points and 9 rebounds, and Adams added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who won their third consecutive.

Anthony Davis scored 38 points. Cousins had 31 points and 10 rebounds, but played just 22 minutes.

"We put ourselves in position to win, and when you do that, you have to make plays down the stretch," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "We didn't, and they did."

The Pelicans fell to 0-3 since acquiring Cousins in a trade with Sacramento.

"It's a learning curve right now," Cousins said. "We're still getting to know one another. Just keep growing."

Davis scored 24 points in the first quarter to help the Pelicans take a 35-32 lead. Cousins, who missed most of the first quarter with foul trouble, scored 14 in the second, and the game was tied at 59-59 at the half.

