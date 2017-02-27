Home /
White House: Trump budget will hike defense spending by $54B
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:02 a.m.
WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump's coming budget will propose a $54 billion increase in defense spending and impose corresponding cuts to domestic programs and foreign aid.
White House budget officials outlined the information during a telephone call with reporters given on condition of anonymity. The budget officials on the call ignored requests to put the briefing on the record, even though Trump decried on Friday the use of anonymous sources by the media.
Trump's defense budget and spending levels for domestic agency operating budgets will be revealed in a partial submission to Congress next month, with proposals on taxes and other programs coming later.
The approximately 10 percent increase for the Pentagon would fulfill a Trump campaign promise to build up the military. One official said there will be a reduction in foreign aid and that most domestic agencies will face cuts.
BirdDogsRock says... February 27, 2017 at 11:36 a.m.
I have mixed feelings about the need for and merits of increasing US defense spending so much. I want a sufficient and capable defense as much as anyone, but I want to know "how much is enough?" I don't think there will ever be enough money to match the rhetoric of the defense hawks.
~
But I credit Trump a little bit for at least acknowledging the extra defense money will have to come from somewhere. I will credit him more when/if he gets specific about where the cuts will happen and how much the cuts will be (i.e., whose ox is going to get gored?). I will credit him even more if he somehow manages to convince Congress to go along with all those cuts, so that the defense increase is budget neutral. But I have no credible reason to believe the cuts will ever happen in the end; instead, Trump will boost defense spending and corresponding cuts will never be made, and the US budget deficit will rise further.
~
And somehow, it will be the media's fault.
DoubleBlind says... February 27, 2017 at 12:07 p.m.
I have a far better and more efficient idea: Completely cut the $3billion+ annual foreign aid to Israel. They're the biggest trouble-makers in the Middle East. Pull the plug and let them fend for themselves for the first time in 70yrs. That would solve a multitude of problems thereby greatly reducing the need to expand defense.
