Would-be robber threatens employee with knife inside Little Rock grocery store, police say

A man tried to rob a Little Rock grocery store by threatening an employee with a kitchen knife Saturday night, officials said.

Officers arrived at The Fresh Market, located at 11525 Cantrell Road, around 9 p.m. after getting a call about a robbery in progress, according to a police report.

An employee told officers that a man approached him inside the store, put a small kitchen knife to his back and said, "Give me the money, and not the money from the safe."

The pair went over to the front office, and the employee tried to open the doors, but they were locked, the report said. The assailant then said, "You're taking too long, you're too nervous," before he ran through the business and out the north side door, the employee told police.

While fleeing, the man dropped the knife inside the store, and police took the weapon for processing. Officers reportedly searched the area but could not find the man.

No items were stolen during the robbery attempt, and the employee was not hurt.