2nd teen dies after vehicle traveling at high rate of speed flips multiple times on Arkansas street

A second teenager has died after a wreck Saturday in Pine Bluff.

Napoleon Strong, 18, died Sunday afternoon, the Pine Bluff Police Department said Tuesday.

Strong was one of five teens who were hospitalized with injuries from the single-vehicle crash that happened about 2:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Olive Street.

Police say a 2010 Mercury had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it veered out of control, flipping multiple times and ejecting a 14-year-old female passenger. She died at the scene.

There was no word Tuesday on the conditions of the other occupants of the car who were also injured: the 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl who were also passengers.

The injured teens were all taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

There have been at least 72 deaths in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.