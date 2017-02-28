State Capitol Briefs

Abortion-clinic bill goes to Hutchinson

The Arkansas Senate on Monday sent to the governor legislation that would make abortion clinics subject to immediate shutdown for health and safety violations.

The Senate voted 28-5 to approve House Bill 1428 by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, who said her bill is intended to require abortion clinics to keep up with safety standards. Abortion-rights advocates have said the clinics are already in compliance with those standards.

The proposal would require the state Department of Health to immediately suspend the license of a clinic for legal or code violations that "pose an imminent threat to the health, welfare or safety of a patient." It also would make annual inspections statutory, as well as a $500 fee to be paid by the clinic.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Candidates' e-filing gains Senate's OK

The Senate on Monday approved a bill that would require lawmakers to file their campaign finance reports electronically.

The Senate voted 30-0 to send House Bill 1427, by Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, to the governor. The bill aims to increase donor transparency by allowing the public to track donation trends for candidates and races.

To assuage the concerns of lawmakers who lack access to the Internet, the bill would allow candidates to attest that they don't have technology necessary to file the reports electronically. They would then be able to file paper reports.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senators approve scrap-tire measure

The Senate approved legislation that would overhaul the state's waste-tire program, sending the measure to the governor.

Senators voted 23-1 for House Bill 1267 by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton.

The bill would create rim fees of $3 for new tires and $1 for used tires. The fees would be paid every time a tire is placed on a car. Fees are now charged on new car and truck tires at the point of sale. The funds would be distributed to regional waste districts based on how they dispose of old tires.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Machinery-repair tax bill advances

The Senate advanced legislation on Monday that would phase out the InvestArk tax-credit program in exchange for providing a sales-tax exemption for manufacturers on purchases related to repairing machinery and equipment.

The Senate voted 33-1 for Senate Bill 362 by Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale. The bill would sunset the InvestArk program on July 1 with no new applicants for the tax credits being accepted, the Finance and Administration Department said.

Under current state law, manufacturers' purchases of repair, replacement and modification parts and services for existing machinery and equipment are eligible for a tax refund of 1 percentage point of Arkansas' 6.5 percent sales and use tax. The bill would reduce the net tax rate to 4.5 percent, effective July 1, 2018; then 1 percentage point a year until it reaches 1.5 percent in 2021. The rate would then drop to zero, effective July 1, 2022, according to the finance department.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate favors limits on inmate program

The Senate narrowly approved legislation that would impose tougher restrictions on a prison program that allows some inmates to be housed in county jails for work release.

The Senate voted 18-3 for Senate Bill 377 by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, who filed the measure after an inmate in the Act 309 program was charged in the slaying of a guard late last year in the Miller County jail, which is in Hickey's district. Eighteen votes are required for approval in the 35-member Senate. The bill now goes to the House.

The inmate accused of killing the guard had been imprisoned on charges of capital murder and first-degree battery, crimes that had not prevented him from being eligible for the program. The bill would preclude from the program inmates convicted of most violent crimes, with some exceptions, such as burglary or illegally firing a gun from a car.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Exemptions to law on records advance

The Arkansas Senate on Monday approved three bills that would grant exemptions to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, and the Arkansas House of Representatives approved another bill to create such an exemption.

The Senate voted 23-4 to approve Senate Bill 131 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, which would exempt from public disclosure "a record or other information related to the operations, emergency procedure, and security personnel of the State Capitol Police." The bill goes to the House for further consideration.

The Senate voted 30-0 for Senate Bill 373 by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, which would exempt from public disclosure "a record that constitutes attorney-client communication or attorney work product." The bill goes to the House.

The Senate voted 32-0 for House Bill 1469 by Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro, which would prevent the disclosure of an "Emergency Preparedness Manual" by Arkansas Community Correction, which runs the state's parole and probation system. Such a document does not yet exist, according to a department spokesman. The legislation goes to the governor.

The House voted 77-7 to approve House Bill 1590 by Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, which would exempt information held by Arkansas State Police regarding the Governor's Mansion from the Freedom of Information Act. The bill now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

-- Michael R. Wickline and Brian Fanney

