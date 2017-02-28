Anderson: 'They had us in the cemetery'
By Bob Holt
This article was published today at 2:23 a.m.
- Comment (1)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson had a message for those who doubted his basketball team after losses to Missouri and Vanderbilt.
“It’s funny, because two weeks ago everybody across the country — and some of you in here — had us in the cemetery,” Anderson said Monday at a news conference to preview the Razorbacks’ game at No. 12 Florida on Wednesday night. “They had us dead.
“They actually had us buried. But as I say, all sickness is not death.”
The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville (22-7, 11-5 SEC) has won its past five games to strengthen its NCAA Tournament resume.
“I thought our kids woke up, and they started figuring things out,” Anderson said. “So now here we are with two games left in our [regular] season, and I’ve encouraged our guys to stay focused on the task at hand.
“That’s the next practice, the next game. … As everybody starts looking too far down the road, that’s when problems arise.”
Arkansas closes the regular season against Georgia on Saturday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
“I’m not even worried about Georgia,” Anderson said. “The next big game on our schedule is Florida.”
Print Headline: Anderson: "They had us in the cemetery"
JakePace says... February 28, 2017 at 9:46 a.m.
I'm one of those that had started to bury this team but when you see them lose to a Missouri team that hadn't won a conference game and then lose at home to Vanderbilt - which didn't look to be very good at that point how can you not start planning for the funeral?
The rebounding at LSU was awful but the Hogs won and have continued to win.
I doubt we can beat Florida (down there) but thats a lost we can accept.
I don't know if it's character, talent or coaching that has the Hogs up and running now but it is nice to see it and I am keeping my fingers crossed that this year will be the start of
great seasons to come.
I love the Hogs but they can break your heart in a nano second.
WPS!!!
