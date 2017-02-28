Anderson: 'They had us in the cemetery'

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson had a message for those who doubted his basketball team after losses to Missouri and Vanderbilt.

“It’s funny, because two weeks ago everybody across the country — and some of you in here — had us in the cemetery,” Anderson said Monday at a news conference to preview the Razorbacks’ game at No. 12 Florida on Wednesday night. “They had us dead.

“They actually had us buried. But as I say, all sickness is not death.”

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville (22-7, 11-5 SEC) has won its past five games to strengthen its NCAA Tournament resume.

“I thought our kids woke up, and they started figuring things out,” Anderson said. “So now here we are with two games left in our [regular] season, and I’ve encouraged our guys to stay focused on the task at hand.

“That’s the next practice, the next game. … As everybody starts looking too far down the road, that’s when problems arise.”

Arkansas closes the regular season against Georgia on Saturday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

“I’m not even worried about Georgia,” Anderson said. “The next big game on our schedule is Florida.”