Arkansas man, 71, dies after pickup overturns in crash

A 71-year-old Marianna man died Sunday when his pickup ran off a state highway and overturned, authorities said.

It happened about 7:20 a.m. as 71-year-old William H. Harris Jr. of Marianna was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 north on Arkansas 78 in Lee County, according to an Arkansas State Police report released Tuesday.

The pickup veered off the highway near Lee County Road 157, ran into a ditch and overturned, police said.

Harris suffered fatal injuries.

The report didn't specify what may have caused the vehicle to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

There have been at least 72 deaths in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.