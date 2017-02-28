Arkansas listed near the bottom on U.S. News' state rankings

Arkansas is ranked near the bottom on a list ranking states released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

The Natural State comes in at No. 48 on the list, which the publication says is based on a national survey of more than 11,000 people as well as data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and more than 20 other sources.

The publication lists Arkansas in last place for health care, 39th for education, 48th in crime and 45th in infrastructure.

The top five states on the list were Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota, North Dakota and Washington.

Arkansas is trailed only by Mississippi in 49th place and Louisiana in 50th.

The ranking Tuesday comes less than a month after U.S. News named Fayetteville as the No. 5 best U.S. city to live in.