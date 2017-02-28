Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:37 a.m.
An Arkansas woman was killed Monday afternoon in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on a U.S. highway in Ashley County, police said.
Jena Christine Hester, 38, of Montrose was driving a 2001 Lincoln east on U.S. 82 near Ashley County Road 121 outside Hamburg around 1 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Lincoln crossed the center of the highway and collided head-on with a 2000 Freightliner heading west, officials said.
Hester suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported injured in the wreck.
The weather was rainy and the roads were wet at the time of the collision, officials said.
Hester's death is the 68th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
