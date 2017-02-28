Diamond Hogs ranked in two polls

— After a 6-0 start, Arkansas has made the top 25 of two national baseball polls.

The Razorbacks are ranked No. 20 in this week's National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll and are No. 24 in the D1Baseball.com poll. Arkansas is unranked in other major polls, including the coaches' poll that next week will be updated for the first time since the preseason.

Arkansas is scheduled to play five games away from home this week, beginning tonight with the first of a two-game series at Louisiana Tech (7-0). The Razorbacks and Bulldogs are two of 13 teams that are undefeated this season.

After the Louisiana Tech series, Arkansas will travel to Frisco, Texas, for the inaugural Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Arizona (8-0) on Friday, Nebraska (2-4) on Saturday and Oklahoma State (4-3) on Sunday in Frisco.