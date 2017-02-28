Full fields set for LR Marathon

Chances to enter any of the races during this weekend's Little Rock Marathon have come and gone. But those who got in before all spots were sold more than two weeks ago will be running on packed streets in the metropolitan area.

The marathon, half-marathon, 10k and 5k races slated for Saturday and Sunday are all sold out, and have been since Feb. 9, Executive Director Geneva Lamm said Monday.

That means 2,500 marathon runners will participate on a marathon course that for the second year ends at Third and Main streets in downtown Little Rock on Sunday, and more than 12,000 will participate in the events throughout the weekend, which include Saturday's 10k, 5k and the one-mile Little Rocker Kids Marathon.

It's not a record number of participants for the marathon that is in its 15th year, but it's a well-received total, Lamm said.

"When you hear about races all over the country not selling out and we're selling out, we're very happy about that," she said.

Courses for the marathon and half-marathon remain unchanged this year, after undergoing a makeover last year.

Instead of ending near the Junction Bridge as it had in previous years, the race ended a year ago on Main Street. Lamm said Monday there was no thought to tinker with the course again after such rave reviews from runners and spectators.

"It's just a really nice course," she said. "I think people were so surprised. I don't know if it was the combination of the roads are really nice or the people out there. We just had rave reviews about it."

The 10k and 5k courses, both of which will be run Saturday, have been adjusted a bit, she said. The starting line will be at Fourth and Scott streets and the finish line will be at Third and Main streets.

Lamm is hoping for cooperative weather for a consecutive week.

"It's Arkansas," she said. "It's day-to-day and it can change. It's looking like it'll be nice weather, so a nice spring day will be very, very welcomed. But we'll plan for everything as we always do."

