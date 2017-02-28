Court upholds disclosures in issue ads

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court has upheld a requirement that groups say who is paying for issue advertising directed at candidates in an approaching election.

On Monday, the justices affirmed a lower court decision in a case involving ads that mention candidates but don't call for the election or defeat of one.

The case involved a conservative Colorado think tank called the Independence Institute and ads that it wanted to run in 2014 that mentioned U.S. Sens. Mark Udall and Michael Bennet, both Colorado Democrats. Udall lost his 2014 re-election bid, while Bennet won a second term in 2016. The Independence Institute said it wanted to run a similar spot in 2016.

The group objected to revealing the names of its largest contributors, saying they had a First Amendment right to anonymous political speech.

The Supreme Court has generally upheld disclosure requirements even as it has struck down limits on raising and spending money in political campaigns.

U.S. will alter opposition to voter-ID law

AUSTIN, Texas -- The administration of President Donald Trump plans to abandon a federal government stance in opposition to Texas' toughest-in-the-nation voter-ID law, a U.S. Justice Department spokesman said Monday.

It's a break from the position taken by President Barack Obama's administration, which argued that the 2011 voter-ID law was intended to disenfranchise poor and minority-group voters.

The law passed by Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature requires voters to show one of seven forms of state-approved photo identification -- gun permits are acceptable, but college IDs are not. Voting-rights activists sued, and the case returns to court today in Corpus Christi, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos.

Justice Department spokesman Mark Abueg said the agency was preparing a brief detailing its rationale for the move. He said that although the Justice Department will no longer argue that the law was intended to discriminate against minority groups, the department doesn't plan to withdraw from a part of the lawsuit that argues that the law had the effect of discriminating against them.

Request to delay travel-ban case denied

SEATTLE -- A federal appeals court on Monday denied a request from the U.S. Justice Department to put President Donald Trump's travel ban case on hold until he issues a new executive order.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not give an explanation for its ruling but extended until next week the deadline for the government to file its opening appeal brief.

A lower court temporarily blocked Trump's order after Washington state and Minnesota sued to stop it. The order banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and paused the U.S. refugee program.

Trump has said that his administration is working on a new travel ban that addresses some of the constitutional concerns that critics have raised.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the government would still defend the appeals case "because we were right the first time."

"While the new executive order attempts to address the court's concerns that they made, the goal is obviously to maintain the way that we did it the first time because we believe that the law is very clear about giving the president the authority that he needs to protect the country," Spicer said.

SpaceX to fly 2 fares around moon in '18

LOS ANGELES -- SpaceX said Monday that it will fly two private citizens around the moon in its Crew Dragon spacecraft next year.

The Hawthorne, Calif.-based space company said in a statement that the two individuals have "already paid a significant deposit" to do a moon mission. Initial training, along with health and fitness tests, will occur later this year, SpaceX said.

"This will be a private mission to a paying customer," said company Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Musk declined to name the individuals or the exact cost of the mission in a conference call with reporters but did say that the two individuals know each other.

The capsule will launch atop SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, which is set to have its first flight this summer. The flight would last about a week, circle the moon and head out deeper into space before returning to Earth.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

