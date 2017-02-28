Seoul: 5 official sexecuted in North

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea executed five senior security officials with anti-aircraft guns because they made false reports that "enraged" leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea's spy agency said Monday.

The comments by the National Intelligence Service in a private briefing to lawmakers come as Malaysia investigates the poisoning death of Kim's estranged elder half brother, Kim Jong Nam. South Korea says it believes that Kim Jong Un ordered the assassination, which took place Feb. 13 in Kuala Lumpur.

The spy agency told lawmakers that five North Korean officials in the department of the recently purged state security chief were executed by anti-aircraft guns over false reports made to Kim, South Korean lawmaker Lee Cheol Woo said.

It's not clear what reports they allegedly made, and the intelligence agency didn't say how it got its information. South Korean spies have a spotty record when reporting about high-level events in closed-off North Korea.

North Korea fired the state security chief Kim Won Hong in January, presumably over corruption, abuse of power and torture committed by his agency, Seoul said earlier this month. He had been seen as close to Kim Jong Un. North Korea has not publicly said anything about Kim Won Hong or about the alleged executions in his department.

Floods taint water in Chile's capital

SANTIAGO, Chile -- Rapid runoff of rainfall caused water contamination near Santiago, Chile, leaving millions of the capital city's residents without water.

The rains caused flooding and destructive mudslides on mountainsides near the city over the weekend, killing at least three people, with 19 more reported missing.

The mudslides and floods in turn contaminated the Maipo River, a main source of drinking water for much of Santiago and the surrounding metropolitan region. The water utility Aguas Andinas, whose plants draw from the river, suspended service Sunday for about 1.5 million customers, affecting a total of about 5 million residents.

The utility began gradually restoring service to some areas after the river water reaching one of the utility's plants cleared up faster than expected. But other restoration work was slowed by continuing rain, and most of the affected population was still without water service Monday afternoon.

The mudslides were caused in part by dry weather. Before the storm, the region had been seared by drought, and forest fires swept through several areas in south central Chile over the past month, weakening the landscape, said Ricardo Toro, director of the National Emergency Office.

Taliban higher-up slain, Afghan says

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A senior Taliban commander was killed Sunday in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, according to the Afghan president and the militant group.

During a ceremony Monday honoring the country's security and defense forces, President Ashraf Ghani said that Mullah Abdul Salam, the Taliban's shadow governor for Kunduz province, had been killed.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed Salam's death, saying it was from a U.S. airstrike in Kunduz province.

Ghani, in his comments, did not elaborate on how Salam died. Speaking to thousands of security forces members in a ceremony at the Kabul military airport, Ghani said Salam and his fighters "were eliminated in Kunduz because of you."

At the ceremony Ghani emphasized Afghanistan independence and said the Taliban and other militant groups are no match for the Afghan security forces.

