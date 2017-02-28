• Jose Torres, 26, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and Kayla Rae Norton, 25, will serve six years after being convicted of disrupting a black child's birthday party in Douglasville, Ga., with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats in 2015, prosecutors said.

• Angela Daywalt, 36, of Waynesboro, Pa., who had her 8-year-old daughter blow into an ignition device meant to prevent Daywalt from driving while intoxicated, was charged with drunken driving, corruption of a minor and other counts after getting into a wreck, police said.

• Shawn Dick, the new district attorney in Williamson County, Texas, said his staff has discovered paperwork revealing that more than 200 criminal cases dating from 2014, ranging from sexual assaults to forgeries, had never been examined by the previous prosecutor.

• Kevin Seymour, 38, and Kevin Taylor, 49, a gay couple from Key West, Fla., were out on a bicycle ride when they were subjected to threats, slurs and taunts that included "You live in Trump country now," delivered by an unidentified, drunk man who followed them on a scooter, police said.

• Bob Harper, 51, the fitness trainer and host of NBC's The Biggest Loser, spent eight days in a hospital after suffering a heart attack that struck two weeks ago as he worked out at a New York City gym.

• Homer John, 35, of Breaux Bridge, La., was arrested at a casino by St. Martin Parish sheriff's deputies on robbery and other charges after, investigators said, he tried to hold up a store at gunpoint but abandoned the effort, made a purchase and left.

• Felipe Calderon, the former Mexican president, announced he is donating his government pension of about $7,300 per month to the organization Aqui Nadie Se Rinde, or No One Here Surrenders, a nonprofit group that helps children with cancer.

• Elisha McKenzie, detained while sheriff's deputies in Walthall County, Miss., investigated a burglary, faces felony escape and other charges for busting out the back window of a patrol car and ditching her handcuffs as she escaped on foot, authorities said.

• The Rev. Eric Manning, pastor of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., where nine people were killed in 2015 during a Bible study, said the 18 jurors and alternates who sentenced Dylann Roof to death for the racially motivated massacre quietly visited the church on Feb. 5 for a Sunday service.

