Large part of Arkansas under enhanced risk for severe storms including tornadoes, weather service says

A large swath of central and northern Arkansas is under an enhanced risk for severe storms including tornadoes and damaging winds Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The area under the enhanced risk is north of Little Rock and includes Russellville, Conway, Harrison, Mountain Home and Jonesboro. Points south, including Little Rock, are under a low or marginal risk for severe storms.

"Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon and into the evening hours," the weather service said in a statement. "If these storms develop they will have the potential to become severe very quickly, with damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes a possibility."

In a statement, Brian Smith, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, noted the environment is "conducive to tornadoes, including a few strong, and possibly long-tracked ones." And he wrote that Arkansans should be prepared for the possibility of nighttime tornadoes.

"With the risk of night time severe weather, it is especially important to maintain a heightened state of awareness," he said. "Make sure you have a means of receiving warnings necessary before you go to bed tonight."

Smith said the area around and north of Interstate 40 to the Missouri border and west of U.S. 67 are under the "greatest tornado risk."