Little Rock restaurant owner accused in pregnant girlfriend's death found fit for trial

The North Little Rock restaurateur accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child was deemed mentally fit to stand trial at a Tuesday morning court appearance.

Pulaski County deputy prosecutor Jeanna Sherrill told Circuit Judge Herbert Wright she provided a copy of the mental evaluation ordered for Quentin Edward King to his defense attorney, Ron Davis.

Sherill also said she had a copy of the report for Wright. The attorneys and judge did not discuss the contents of the document, but Wright said during the proceeding that King was fit to stand trial.

King faces two counts of capital murder on accusations he gunned down his pregnant girlfriend in her North Little Rock home. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence.

King, 37, of Scott owns Chicken King restaurants in Little Rock and North Little Rock with his wife of 16 years.

King is accused of going to the home of 36-year-old Megan Price and firing three shots into her head, killing her and her unborn child in June of 2015, police have said. He was arrested nine days after her body was discovered in the residence.

Price had two other children, and authorities said she and King were in a 14-year relationship. Before she was shot, Price said on Facebook that she was pregnant with King’s child, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Police said King wanted her dead because he would “lose everything” if his wife found out, the paper reported.

At his court appearance, Wright set King’s trial date for June 27.

When asked by Davis about the scheduled length of the trial, the judge responded, “We’ll try it until it’s done.” Sherrill said she thought it would take two to three days.